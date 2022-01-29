Mike Copeland: HomeGoods sign in place; Mr. Gatti's coming soon; Valley Mills Vineyards; Gas prices

The red HomeGoods sign is in place at Central Texas Marketplace, between Skechers and Maurices.
Exactly when the much anticipated retailer of housewares will open remains a mystery, at least to yours truly. Work crews on the scene preparing the sprawling space for merchandise and occupancy were no help during a stop last week. A banner promised an unveiling soon. Another note informed that a "hiring event" was scheduled Jan. 24-Jan. 28, meaning it ended Friday.
Representatives for HomeGoods, which is a corporate relative of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, have said they would not announce the opening date of Waco's store, or acknowledge its existence, until a line is forming outside. Well, maybe not that late in the game, but nearly.
HomeGoods is filling positions for managers and sales associates.
Anyone not able to attend the hiring event is invited to apply in person at the Heart of Texas Workforce Solutions center at 1416 S. New Road.
Mr. Gatti's Pizza
Mr. Gatti's is coming to Hewitt Drive, according to the company's website and a Hewitt resident who provided the tip and appreciates another dining option.
The chain, which was founded in Austin in 1969 and specializes in pizza, parties and attractions such as classic video games and rides for youngsters will occupy 512 Hewitt Drive.
The website says Temple also is getting a new Mr. Gatti's.
Roni's Mac Bar at Union Hall
Roni's Mac Bar will host a grand opening Feb. 12 at Union Hall, the bustling collection of food vendors with common dining areas at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue downtown.
Owned by Mary and Frank Senese, already known for their Dough Re Mi edible cookie dough, their new place "offers a customizable macaroni bar with over 20 toppings to choose from as well as mouth-watering side dishes like garlic bread, cheesy broccoli, and chili," a press release says.
Also on the menu is Sweet Enough Cookies, a vegan dessert brand.
"With mac and cheese treated like an entree in my upbringing from the North, and Mary's Southern cooking style and love for the mac, Roni's was born," Frank Senese said in the press release.
Valley Mills Vineyards
Might want to raise a toast to Valley Mills Vineyards.
Its 2019 tempranillo was awarded Best of Class at the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, meaning wine produced at the family-owned vineyard about a 25-minute drive northwest of Waco was deemed the finest example of tempranillo judges tasted this year, according to a press release.
The win by Valley Mills Vineyards continues a proud tradition for Texas wines, which have won top international awards for tempranillo, a grape native to the Rioja region of Spain, the press release says. Valley Mills Vineyards won a gold medal for its 2014 tempranillo at the TexSom International Wine Awards.
The vineyard is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily for tastings. Its wine also is available at valleymillsvineyards.com.
Restoration 1 on 'Undercover Boss'
Local franchising guru Gary Findley is going undercover. Probably best known as CEO of Waco-based Restoration 1, Findley will don a mullet wig, dyed beard and mustache, ripped western shirt and fake tattoos to infiltrate operations in four cities: Dallas, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Denver.
His work will be showcased on "Undercover Boss," an Emmy-winning reality TV series, with the episode scheduled to appear the evening of March 11 on CBS.
"Participating on the show was beyond anything I could have imagined," Findley said in a press release. "Not only did I meet amazing people and hear their stories, but I also got to experience some of the dirtiest and most essential jobs in our business from the viewpoint of those on the front lines who are doing the work and representing the brand every single day."
A fact sheet says Findley posed as someone looking to get into the restoration industry and performed jobs including service calls for mold treatment, wet insulation removal, biohazard waste cleanup and more.
"At every turn, I saw the skilled training of these employees and the customer service that they provide as the glue that holds our network together."
Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 uses what it calls advanced technologies on residential and commercial properties damaged by smoke, fire, mold, storms and other disasters. It has awarded 360 franchising agreements throughout the United States, with plans to expand to more than 500 locations.
Gas prices
Don't look now, but gasoline is getting even more expensive, having broken the $3-per-gallon average statewide, according to AAA Texas.
"With tensions escalated between Ukraine and Russia and demand for gasoline climbing, market prices for crude oil have been moving upward," AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. "While gas price trends can sometimes be unpredictable, the current market environment suggests higher pump prices could stick around for a while."
AAA Texas' Weekend Gas Watch released Thursday says the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded had climbed to $3.02, about 4 cents higher than the previous week. The going rate in McLennan County was $2.96 per gallon, while the national average pegged $3.36, according to the report.
Motorists in California are paying $4.64 per gallon on average.
Dairy Queen 75th
Dairy Queen is celebrating 75 years this year, and the company wants to hear remembrances from Texans about their good times there.
"Fans can share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary. Whatever their story, DQ restaurants in Texas want to hear it," according to a press release.
It suggests topics including congratulating students making all-As on their report card, first-date jitters, a toddler's first reaction to a Dairy Queen treat, celebrating a win at a high school football game or addressing road-trip hunger pangs.
"DQ restaurants in Texas have been part of the fabric of the Lone Star State's communities for 75 amazing years," Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators's Council, said in the press release. "Almost everyone I meet tells me about a particular memory they experienced at their favorite DQ restaurant in Texas. The anniversary of the DQ brand in Texas is a wonderful opportunity to share these stories with fans across the state."