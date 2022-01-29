Mike Copeland: HomeGoods sign in place; Mr. Gatti's coming soon; Valley Mills Vineyards; Gas prices

The red HomeGoods sign is in place at Central Texas Marketplace, between Skechers and Maurices.

Exactly when the much anticipated retailer of housewares will open remains a mystery, at least to yours truly. Work crews on the scene preparing the sprawling space for merchandise and occupancy were no help during a stop last week. A banner promised an unveiling soon. Another note informed that a "hiring event" was scheduled Jan. 24-Jan. 28, meaning it ended Friday.

Representatives for HomeGoods, which is a corporate relative of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, have said they would not announce the opening date of Waco's store, or acknowledge its existence, until a line is forming outside. Well, maybe not that late in the game, but nearly.

HomeGoods is filling positions for managers and sales associates.

Anyone not able to attend the hiring event is invited to apply in person at the Heart of Texas Workforce Solutions center at 1416 S. New Road.

Mr. Gatti's Pizza

Mr. Gatti's is coming to Hewitt Drive, according to the company's website and a Hewitt resident who provided the tip and appreciates another dining option.