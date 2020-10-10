Mike Copeland: HOT Fairs of the past; Breast cancer awareness donation; Chamber golf

And participants did not have to pay to enter the competition.

Restaurant owners publicly repeated the party line that the HOT Fair & Rodeo is great for Waco, but privately complained their business suffered.

There was an edginess to the event once upon a time. Some unshaven, red-faced carnival workers could become aggressive or obnoxious while making their pitches. Cold beer was known to make cowboys and cowgirls loud and proud. Rodeo clowns were funny but not always politically correct.

Freak shows, when such things were still accepted, included animals with two heads or too many limbs. There was the snake woman and the guy who swallowed flaming swords or hammered nails into his noggin.

The rides looked risky. The ride operators looked bored.

The whole scene marinated in that wonderful, overpriced fair food: turkey legs, corn-on-the-cob, cotton candy, burgers and Tex-Mex.

Times were different. It seems the HOT Fair & Rodeo once generated more excitement, more anticipation. There was more there, there.

Or maybe I'm just showing my age. That's likely the case.