Mike Copeland: Investigator's estate up for auction; Fimfo building permits; Locals on 'Forbes Next 1000'

A pair of local business owners appear on the “Forbes Next 1000” list, which features entrepreneurs of relatively modest means who have succeeded due to “infinite drive and hustle,” the magazine states.

Those making the list were nominated by someone “and screened by top business minds and entrepreneurial superstars,” according to Forbes.

Eduardo Garcia, of Waco, owns an ice cream shop at North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue called Helados La Azteca. He followed that success with a coffee shop next door that also serves pastries.

“Garcia learned how to run an ice cream shop from his father, who opened the original La Azteca to introduce Mexican-style ice cream to Waco, Texas,” his entry on the list says. “In 2019, Garcia expanded the business, opening a second location, as well as a Mexican coffee shop and bakery called Lalo’s.”

His recognition goes beyond the mention in Forbes. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce honored him with its “Under 40” award, which acknowledges the contributions of younger entrepreneurs.

Lalo’s and La Azteca both do business in commercial space redeveloped by the nonprofit Mission Waco.