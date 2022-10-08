Mike Copeland: Keeping BU graduates around; Restaurant remodels; Meat-cutting competition

Baylor University wants to address what it considers a problem, that being the paucity of graduates who remain in Waco to pursue careers.

Baylor spokesperson Jeremy Vickers broached the topic Thursday during a meeting with business leaders discussing the latest Greater Waco Economic Index report.

He said only 230 of an estimated 3,500 Baylor graduates in the 2022 class stuck around to work in their alma mater's hometown. And Vickers said the university itself hired 10% of those who kept it local.

He said Baylor has determined to work with local businesses to change the scenario. Historically the university has "invited and engaged" employers to include Baylor in their talent searches. Now Baylor wants to step up its game, to launch a concerted effort to form a pipeline between graduates and Waco's business community. He said crafting a game plan has just begun, and he would welcome inquiries.

Discussing factors that cause grads to seek fortunes elsewhere, Vickers said 43% of Baylor students hail from outside Texas. They have few ties to Waco, and pursue degrees determined to apply their talents back home.

"I hate to say it, but I assume pay is one factor," Vickers said during an interview after the GWEI gathering. "The reality is that many larger corporations that would target business school graduates or STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) grads do not have a presence in Waco."

He said graduates in arts, humanities and social work seemingly find Waco more attractive than those in engineering and computer science, for example. Career opportunities in finance and accounting are to be found locally, but "don't necessarily represent a large space," he said.

Vickers said 10% land jobs working remotely "right out of Baylor."

He said Waco has moved well beyond what it once was, that it has "myriad industries and a great mix of blue- and white-collar jobs." But now the city and Baylor "must increase the desire to end up staying in Waco."

Restaurant remodels

Only one Long John Silver's restaurant operates in Waco now that the one on South Sixth Street downtown has closed, replaced at that intersection by Dutch Bros. Coffee. Ownership has taken out a permit to remodel the remaining Long John Silver's at 1801 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Elsewhere, the McDonald's at 906 S. Sixth St. will get an interior remodel valued at $35,000, according to a building permit.

Shorty's Pizza Shack, near Baylor University, has not scrapped plans to open a second location just off Hewitt Drive, at 8604 La Village Ave., co-owner Kyle Ferguson said. But an opening probably will not happen until February.

Mitchell Construction is remodeling the space, said Ferguson, who replied "the sooner the better" when asked when he would like to begin serving.

Retina Associates move

Texas Retina Associates has moved into a new location at 203 Archway Drive in Woodway, its office built by Mazanec Construction. Texas Retina Associates was established in 1966, and has 15 locations statewide. It has participated in more than 100 national clinical trials the past 25 years, and boasts 17 retina-fellowship-trained physicians, according to a press release on the move.

Dr. Ivan Castillo, fluent in both English and Spanish, treats patients in Waco, joining Texas Retina Associates in 2017. He specializes in diagnosing and treating macular degeneration, retinal tears and detachment, diabetic retinopathy, and macula holes, according to the press release.

Meat-cutting competition

Yhasua Orozco, a meat cutter at Waco's Texas Roadhouse steakhouse, will take part in a $25,000 meat-cutting challenge scheduled Tuesday at Chaparral Ice Northcross in Austin, an ice-skating center.

He will compete against 12 other Texas Roadhouse-employed cutters from around the state. Each participant will produce sirloin, filet and ribeye steaks from 40 pounds of beef, the winner being the one who yields the most steaks in the least amount of time. Judges also will grade the quality of cuts.

Competitors placing high in the regionals will advance to the semifinals for a chance to cut meat at the national level in March. The national champion will get a grand prize of $25,000 and be crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.

"It's really an art," Texas Roadhouse product coach Mike Castanada said in a press release. "We host this annual competition to celebrate our professional meat cutters. We love our people and our meat-cutting program is one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication."