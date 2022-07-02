Mike Copeland: Lake Air Mall on market; Knauf at camp; Excalando launch; Building permit roundup

The Target-anchored Lake Air Mall shopping center at Bosque Boulevard and Wooded Acres Drive has hit the market, all 214,625 square feet. Dallas-based CBRE is listing the property, which means it should get ample exposure. CBRE calls itself the world's largest commercial real estate and investment firm, based on 2021 sales.

Local agent Clay Fuller, with Coldwell Banker Commercial Jim Stewart Realtors, is among six people to contact with inquiries. Promotional material says the property is being sold without an asking price.

Lake Air Court, located right across Bosque Boulevard from Lake Air Mall, is included in the property package. At 62,263 square feet, its occupants include Melrose Family Fashions, Dollar Tree, Domino's Pizza, Orangetheory Fitness and AT&T. The solicitation says the mall and the court attract 3.5 million annual visitors between them.

CBRE's marketing material says the property "is optimally positioned across the street from a dominant free-standing HEB with nearly 2 million estimated annual visits."

A graphic shows Waco's Target store ranked 12th among 150 Target locations in Texas in financial performance, the Tuesday Morning store ranked 14th among 76 statewide for sales per square foot, the Eyemart Express No. 1 among 29 locations in Texas, and the Aaron's rental store eighth among 101 in Texas. Twin Liquors enjoys per-square-foot sales of more than $975.

Knauf at camp

Knauf Insulation apparently has put its money where its 600,000-square-foot mouth is. It announced last fall it would build a manufacturing facility that size in McGregor's industrial park. It also said it would become a good neighbor and support activities that improve the city's quality of life.

So far, so good. Last week it sponsored a football camp at McGregor High School hosted by Heisman Trophy-winner and former Baylor University standout Robert Griffin III. Knauf North America President Matt Parrish endured the Texas heat to attend the daylong event.

"I can't begin to express how excited I was to see so many kids from McGregor at the football camp with Robert Griffin III today," Parrish said in a press release. "At each of our facilities around the country, we work tirelessly to be a good neighbor and partner in the community, and I trust this event today is evidence to Central Texas of that commitment."

Knauf Senior Vice President Kevin McHugh said, "Robert was as intense as he was fun throughout the day, setting a great example for the participants in how to work and play like a champion."

McHugh will oversee construction of the plant that will create 150 jobs.

Other sponsors included TFNB Your Bank For Life, Bush's Chicken and Rhett Revolution, an organization named for Rhett Hering, a McGregor teenager who lost his life in an ATV accident in 2015, according to the press release.

Escalando launch

Escalando, which is Spanish for "climbing," has been formed to give Spanish-speaking business owners a better shot at success. The program was recently launched by the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce under the guidance of new President Andrea Kosar and board Chair Jonathan Olvera.

"The city of Waco, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is over 31% Hispanic and 24% of the population speaks a language other than English at home," Olvera said in a press release. "Escalando is a program that Spanish-speaking business owners and entrepreneurs can use as a resource, to help start a new business or get the assistance or training to scale up their current business."

Escalando workshops are free, open to the public and conducted in Spanish. Anyone with questions about attending may call 254-754-7111.

Elvis House

With Elvis Presley gyrating across movie screens nationwide, now might be a good time to remind that Waco has an Elvis House. The king of rock 'n' roll first visited the home of Eddie Fadal in 1956, when he entertained at the Heart O' Texas Coliseum, later when stationed at nearby Fort Hood. It was a convenient getaway when the Army private could land a weekend pass.

Fadal was a Waco DJ and businessman who befriended Elvis, later repurposing the family's three-bedroom red-brick home into a vacation rental decorated with Elvis memorabilia and photographs. The Fadals for years welcomed visitors and conducted tours at no charge, and the Tribune-Herald devoted several stories to chronicling its popularity.

The family sold most items following Eddie Fadal's death in 1994. Daughter Janice Fadal said via phone last week the Elvis House is now an Airbnb.

Fadal said she was invited to attend a premier showing of "Elvis" in Dallas.

"I think daddy would have liked it," she said. "He would approve."

Building permit roundup

A PopShelf store is bound for Central Texas Marketplace, says a building permit issued for $250,000 in finish-out work.

Not personally familiar with the retailer, but a press release says, "We're excited for customers to explore our stores and discover the possibilities of home decor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. At PopShelf, there's fun in every find, happiness in the affordability and joy in stress-free shopping experience we offer."

My spouse, who enjoys crafting and DIY shows, gave it a thumbs-up.

Several other building permits of note were issued the past week or so, one for the shell of a Starbucks store at 325 Enterprise Blvd. Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will spend an estimated $567,115 to replace equipment in and renovate Catheter Lab No. 1. The Neighborly headquarters at 1010 N. University Parks Drive will spend $295,000 making alterations to its training building and $216,781 to modify its Rainbow International building.

Waco-based Neighborly is the umbrella organization for several franchising brands involved in home-related repairs and maintenance.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.