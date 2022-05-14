Mike Copeland: Land sold at Loop 340, I-35; Almost a million jobs open in Texas; Building permit roundup

Local real estate agent Bland Cromwell has brought home so many big real estate deals, he has probably lost count. He was instrumental in getting Allergan here, and Mars Wrigley and Caterpillar, finding users for the old General Tire & Rubber Co. plant, and assembling land for what became Richland Mall.

When Cromwell talks, people listen. So imagine the surprise when during an interview Saturday he said he recently closed the biggest deal, dollar-wise, in his 46-year career that began at Jim Stewart Realtors, and continues at Coldwell Banker Commercial Jim Stewart Realtors. That news turns heads.

Cromwell said a Dallas-based investor bought 255 acres at Loop 340 and Interstate 35. The asking price was $25 million, but the sales price remains a secret for now. Cromwell calls it the best unimproved corner on Interstate 35 between Laredo and Minneapolis, Minnesota, with potential to accommodate a mixed-use development including retail, dining and multi-family.

Cromwell said he has pursued a user since 2013 for another investment group. Potential deals bubbled to the surface, then dissolved. Mark Schulman announced in 2019 he would place there an entertainment venue called Movie Bowl Grille, including an eight-screen movie theater, bowling lanes, arcade games and a restaurant spread over 90,000 square feet. But that project made headlines as Houston-based NewQuest Properties was popping eyes with plans for a development almost right across the interstate, between Loop 340 and New Road. That development, Cottonwood Creek Market, now has Cinemark, Topgolf and Main Event locations, and building permits have been issued for an apartment complex.

By February 2020, Schulman’s plans were on hold.

Meanwhile, Cromwell continued to push the property, positioned across Interstate 35 from Central Texas Marketplace and across Loop 340 from a 635-acre tract the Waco Industrial Foundation controls in Robinson.

Cromwell said the inquiry that produced the recent sale came out of the blue from someone he knows. The individual “had the means to write a check to buy it,” so Cromwell said he believes he has the resources, and the mindset, to create something special in keeping with the location’s potential.

“It would be nice to say this is XYZ Development, and they are going to build an X,” said Cromwell, referencing questions on the horizon. “He wants to do something big, something that pulls them off the highway, he told me. He’s been talking with the city of Waco quite a while. They know him.”

Cromwell said the land has flexible zoning that would allow retail, restaurants on pad sites, multi-family products or office space. He said the buyer already is pursuing a master plan and architectural involvement.

Seven curb cuts serve the site, making access less of a headache than it might have been without them, Cromwell said.

“We had some people wanting to buy 30 acres or 50 acres, but he asked what we would take for the whole thing,” Cromwell said. “It’s sure nice to get this deal wrapped up. I’ve been marketing the site nine years, since 2013. The previous owners were investors, not developers, but they held the site until it matured, when Waco is seeing more projects than ever.”

Job openings

An estimated 932,000 jobs are open in Texas, an all-time high and well above the previous high-water mark of 623,000, according to economist Ray Perryman, who tracks trends in Texas, the United States and beyond.

“Texas is reflecting national trends, with the retirement of the baby boomers coinciding with decisions by younger people to start working later,” Perryman wrote in a column earlier this month. “The so-called Great Resignation, where millions of Americans purportedly left the workforce, is also contributing modestly (although, in reality, the workforce participation rate is only about 1% below pre-pandemic levels). Restricting lawful immigration is also a factor, and with the backlog in processing visas and the lack of willingness to enact meaningful reforms, it will take time to even approach more normal levels.”

The range of remedies include better pay, offering child care and parent care, remote work, flexible scheduling, adult literacy programs and immigration reform, Perryman wrote.

Gas prices

Up, up and away go gas prices. The statewide average for regular unleaded hit $4.10 as of Thursday, a 20-cent week-over-week increase, according to AAA Texas in its weekend gas watch. Locally, the average moved 19 cents, to $4.05, while El Paso motorists paid the most in Texas at $4.23 per gallon.

Record pump prices are due to higher crude oil prices, said AAA.

“Fear of a global energy supply disruption due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outweighs the demand concerns prompted by the impact of COVID-19 on China’s economy,” the AAA summary says.

Uncertainty over the European Union possibly imposing new sanctions on Russian oil continues to push crude prices above $100 per barrel, according to the report.

The national average for regular unleaded Thursday was $4.42 per gallon.

Building permit roundup

Several building permits issued the past week merit mention, including one with a $4.2 million estimate to build Residences at Ridgewood Retirement Home at 6312 Cobbs Drive; $500,000 for a curing bay at 2000 Texas Central Parkway, where Holt Cat has taken over the former Caterpillar Work Tools plant; and $325,000 to finish out space for Lounge 93 cocktail bar at 5401 Crosslake Parkway.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.