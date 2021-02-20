Mike Copeland: Lodging industry unfrozen; Strange business scenes; Water conservation

Edwards said hotel employees tried to make the best of a trying situation, one that had stressed guests showing up at all hours.

"We did what we could to reduce rates when possible," Edwards said.

He said most spending time at Waco Hilton were area residents who lost power during the storm and had grown weary of shivering in the dark.

Waco had become a tourist destination thanks to Magnolia Market at the Silos and a downtown bustling with new shops and dining destinations. That changed with the pandemic, though the community continues to plug away, recovering its appeal to travelers at a quicker pace than most Texas communities, Pendergraft said.

The city's hotel occupancy rate reached 55.7% in January, well above the state average of 43.3%, Pendergraft said.

That is a far cry from rates Waco enjoyed before COVID-19's intrusion, but here's hoping last week's performance could signal a return to form when the weather warms in earnest and the pandemic appears in the rearview mirror.

Strange scenes