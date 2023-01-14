Mike Copeland: Lovesac finding a Waco seat; Franchise 500; Velvet Taco inbound; 65 on I-35

NewQuest Properties has added a retailer to the tenant mix at Cottonwood Creek Market. The development at Interstate 35 and Creekview Drive already is home to Cinemark, Topgolf and Main Event, and NewQuest's Senior Vice President Austen Baldridge said Black Rifle Coffee Company and Cotton Patch Cafe are on the way.

Now NewQuest has signed a lease on 1,400 square feet with Lovesac, a chain that sells modular furniture. Its main offerings include Sacs, similar in form to a bean bag chair, and Sactionals, more akin to a sectional couch.

"Products must be built to last and designed to evolve so that they never go out of style and never become obsolete," the Lovesac website says.

Founded in 1995, Lovesac continues to open showrooms nationally. Additional products include drink holders, coasters and power hubs. Sactional pieces can be ordered to include hidden sound and power systems.

Company headquarters is Samford, Connecticut.

Cafe Homestead comeback

Homestead Heritage is moving into make-do mode as it strives to replace its Cafe Homestead destroyed by fire two days before Christmas.

General manager Andrew Taylor said Homestead has set up a food trailer to serve barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"End of January we will have a nice fundraising dinner with silent auction in a temporary space we're retrofitting for the cafe as we rebuild the restaurant," Taylor said by email. "The beginning of February we will reopen for our regular hours just like before, in the temporary space."

A new cafe should open the first or second quarter of 2023 at Homestead Heritage, which is located on Dry Creek Road near Gholson.

Neighborly in Franchise 500

Waco-based Neighborly, a franchisor of note in the home services field, had 16 brands ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500. Four placed No. 1 in their categories, including Mr. Electric, Glass Doctor, Aire Serve and Precision Door Service, according to a Neighborly press release.

"The recognition these 16 brands received for their rankings in this year's Franchise 500 list demonstrates the strength of the Neighborly franchising system," Chief Development Officer Brad Stevenson said in the press release.

Besides the four No. 1s, brands making the list include Mr. Rooter Plumbing, Rainbow Restoration, Mr. Appliance, Molly Maid, Mosquito Joe, Real Property Management, HouseMaster, Mr. Handyman, Five Star Painting, ShelfGenie, The Grounds Guys and Window Genie, according to the press release.

Velvet Taco inbound

Waco's lineup of Mexican food restaurants has taken a hit with news that El Paso Mexican Grill, 4225 Franklin Ave., has closed.

But on the horizon an alternative appears. Dallas-based Velvet Taco is constructing a location near MOD Pizza and La Quinta Baylor Downtown, just off the Interstate 35 frontage road at South 10th Street.

Velvet Taco is a growing regional chain, its presence concentrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, but with other locations in Houston, Austin and San Antonio. Outside Texas, it has opened stores in Chicago, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina and in the toney Atlanta suburb of Buckhead.

"We've made it our mission to deliver a fresh take on the ubiquitous taco — to elevate this humble food to something more," the company website says. "We use a tortilla as a canvas to make our art. The result is over 20 different taco varieties featuring globe-trotting flavors."

I-35 back to 65

Rev your engines, travelers on Interstate 35 through Waco. The $341 million widening and reconstruction North Loop 340 and South 12th Street is all but over, so the highway department is raising the speed limit.

The limit will return to 65 mph on Monday, according to a Texas Department of Transportation press release.

"The current reduced speed limit was implemented to control speed through the work zone and keep crews and travelers safe as construction was underway," the press release says.

It also says drivers can do their part to keep workers safe by following the state's "Move Over or Slow Down" law.

The law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles, law enforcement, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, TxDOT vehicles or other highway construction or maintenance vehicles with flashing lights.

Building permit roundup

Several building permits of note were issued in Greater Waco the past couple weeks, including one valued at $6.9 million for a paint blasting booth at Holt Cat's repair and maintenance facility at 2000 Texas Central Parkway.

A $300,000 permit was issued for a "major renovation" at 2452 W. Loop 340, Unit A, a retail strip near Loop 340 and within Central Texas Marketplace.

A permit valued at $73,500 went to remodel office space at 400 Austin Ave. downtown, the address for Roosevelt Tower. Another permit for $45,000 was issued for finish-out work by Riverbend Wine & Spirits at 600 Franklin Ave., the address for the Franklin Place Apartments that include retail space on the ground floor. Neighbors in the building include Mainstream Boutique, Coming Home to Waco and Vape City.

A new Fish City Grill at 5401 Crosslake Parkway, in Legends Crossing, also will spend $45,000, but on a patio cover.

Information about permits is provided by the local office of Associated General Contractors of America via its newsletter.