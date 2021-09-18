Mike Copeland: Luxury theater potential; Dutch Bros. Coffee; State of City, County

Waco recently has been awash in news about movie theaters, and a local real estate agent provided a tidbit that contributes to the intrigue.

Waco Premiere Cinema 6, the longtime discount movie house at 410 N. Valley Mills Drive, pulled the plug on operations months ago. There was abundant speculation the space would become available to retailers.

But Gregg Glime, with Coldwell Banker Commercial Jim Stewart Realtors, said he toured the space with someone who had in mind a luxury theater, where attendees relax on nice furniture and have food and drinks delivered to their viewing areas. Prices and comfort levels would be above average.

Glime said talks have gone beyond the tire-kicking phase.

Meanwhile, Cinemark confirmed Friday it will introduce its new 14-screener to the community Oct. 7, just in time to showcase "No Time to Die," the longest and most expensive James Bond thriller in 007 history.

Dutch Bros. Coffee

Dutch Bros. Coffee seemingly is wrapping up construction of a drive-thru coffee shop at Sixth Street and Cleveland Avenue in the downtown area.