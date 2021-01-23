Mike Copeland: Missing Mama Baris; Virgin Orbit's Waco ties; Papa Bear's plans; Uzin Utz

Sad to hear that Mary Imeri, known to friends and customers as "Mama Baris," has passed. The local restaurant scene will not be the same without her.

Mary and her family serve authentic Italian dishes at 904 N. Valley Mills Drive, Baris Pizza and Pasta, and have for years. To say they have a parking problem is an understatement. My wife and I often marvel at Baris' success, considering the traffic jam that materializes just outside the front door when hungry crowds form, which is often. We have wondered how Baris might fare with a sprawling parking lot and easy access off the Valley Mills Drive drag.

But maybe parking, or lack thereof, is part of Baris' charm.

A festive, casual atmosphere permeates Baris. Mary was almost always seated on a stool near the cash register. She was from New York, had a distinctive accent, spoke softly and knew many customers by name. She always inquired about the family, the "girls," as she referred to my daughters. Her take on the restaurant business and life in general never failed to entertain.

Those wanting to honor Mary may visit Baris from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, said Cecilia Carlin, who is married to Mary's son, Jimmy Imeri.