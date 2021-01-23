Mike Copeland: Missing Mama Baris; Virgin Orbit's Waco ties; Papa Bear's plans; Uzin Utz

Sad to hear that Mary Imeri, known to friends and customers as "Mama Baris," has passed. The local restaurant scene will not be the same without her.
Mary and her family serve authentic Italian dishes at 904 N. Valley Mills Drive, Baris Pizza and Pasta, and have for years. To say they have a parking problem is an understatement. My wife and I often marvel at Baris' success, considering the traffic jam that materializes just outside the front door when hungry crowds form, which is often. We have wondered how Baris might fare with a sprawling parking lot and easy access off the Valley Mills Drive drag.
But maybe parking, or lack thereof, is part of Baris' charm.
A festive, casual atmosphere permeates Baris. Mary was almost always seated on a stool near the cash register. She was from New York, had a distinctive accent, spoke softly and knew many customers by name. She always inquired about the family, the "girls," as she referred to my daughters. Her take on the restaurant business and life in general never failed to entertain.
Those wanting to honor Mary may visit Baris from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, said Cecilia Carlin, who is married to Mary's son, Jimmy Imeri.
Carlin said Baris absolutely will remain open going forward, with sons Jimmy Imeri and Adem Imeri overseeing operations.
"The last thing they wanted to do was close it," Carlin said.
Uzin Utz
Uzin Utz North America announced last week it will invest close to $34 million to build a 125,000-square-foot plant at Texas Central Parkway and Mars Drive. It will create more than 40 jobs, and is in line to receive about $3 million in public incentives from Waco and McLennan County.
Uzin Utz is heavily involved in the flooring industry, making products used to install, patch and remediate dampness, according to online information.
The facility also will serve as a training center, bringing in 1,000 flooring professionals each year for training on installation practices, according to a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce press release.
"The continued growth in the state of Texas, central location of Waco to current raw material suppliers and shared values of the city leadership with our business philosophy made for a natural fit," Uzin Utz North America President Matthias Liebert is quoted as saying in the press release.
Uzin Utz also has locations in Aurora, Colorado, and in Dover, Delaware. It is relocating its R&D lab from Delaware to Waco, according to the chamber.
Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's industry recruiter, shared impressive statistics with McLennan County commissioners last week.
She said 2020 "was a tremendous year of economic development activity for Greater Waco," and projects announced last year will create 1,548 new jobs and allow for 1,122 existing positions to be retained.
The list includes the hulking Amazon fulfillment center under construction on Exchange Parkway that will employ 1,000 people.
Collins said 2.7 million square feet of new construction was announced, and expansions absorbed 597,000 square feet of existing space.
New capital investment totaled more than $400 million.
Unemployment
Fresh figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show Waco's jobless rate slipped to 5.9% in December from 6.5% in November.
That remains almost double the 3.0% jobless rate in December last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic jarred the economy.
Texas' non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate hit 7.1% in December.
Papa Bear's plans
The popular Papa Bear's restaurant has ended its 21-year run at Gholson Road and Lake Shore Drive, its building among several that CEFCO Convenience Stores bought to build a new 6,000-square-foot travel center.
CEFCO has yet to discuss details of its Waco expansion, but a new 6,037-square-foot store in Paris, Texas, includes a CEFCO Kitchen selling made-to-order burritos, Hunt Brothers Pizza and "Fresh Yo" frozen yogurt.
Longtime local businessman and bar owner Johnny Ash said he sold the buildings at Gholson Road and Lake Shore Drive to CEFCO. He said CEFCO had shown interest for quite some time, and intensified negotiations when rumors surfaced that another convenience store chain was making moves on yet another corner of the busy intersection, possibly providing competition to the existing smaller-scale CEFCO convenience store.
Ash said his only regret was eliminating the Papa Bear's home.
Jessica Dominguez, whose family owns and operates Papa Bear's, said the outpouring of support from Papa Bear's customers has been overwhelming. She said Bellmead has become the focus of the family's search for a new location, but a grand opening is probably six months to a year away.
She said Papa Bear's may operate a food truck on the site temporarily.
The family of James Avera, including Dominguez, also owns and operates Jon Lillies Steakhouse at North 19th Street and Lake Shore Drive. Dominguez said she is noticing more Papa Bear's regulars relocating to Jon Lillies, which serves steaks — including chicken-fried — catfish, sides and stuffed baked potatoes.
COVID-19 stimulus
Anyone wanting information about the latest COVID-19 stimulus package and what it means for small and medium-size business is invited to a virtual town hall meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, it will feature Tim Holtkamp from the McLennan Community College Small Business Development Center and the Small Business Administration's Ahmad Goree.
Visit wacochamber.com for sign-up instructions.
Virgin Orbit's Waco connection
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket reached space with 10 payloads for NASA early last week.
The Waco connection is that Virgin Orbit launches its rocket from the wing of a custom Boeing 747 jet, dubbed Cosmic Girl, that was modified for the purpose at the L3 plant in Waco back in 2017. This was before L3 merged with Harris Corp. to become L3Harris.
Virgin Orbit now will transition mostly to commercial service, according to a press release. Virgin Orbit has launches booked by customers ranging from the U.S. Space Force and the U.K.'s Royal Air Force to commercial customers including Swarm Technologies, Italy's SITAEL, and Denmark's GomSpace.
Virgin Group was founded by Sir Richard Branson.