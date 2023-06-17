The Tribune-Herald on June 1 published a story about efforts to replace hundreds of roofs damaged by an April 26 hailstorm that swept across Central Texas. Roofers said they were busy, but expected to get busier.

Exhibit A would be the latest Associated General Contractors of America newsletter, which lists 175 addresses around Greater Waco for which permits to install new roofs were secured between June 7 and June 13.

East Market closing

East Market and Goods’ announcement that it will close, effective June 30, following a liquidation sale, has prompted plenty of responses from patrons sad to see it go. The store at 6500 Woodway Drive arrived three years ago to offer hard-to-find ingredients, to-go orders and other items catering to people who love Asian cuisine.

“With much consideration and heavy heart, East Market and Goods will be closing its doors on June 30, 2023. … Despite our best efforts and a multitude of factors we cannot justify continued operation,” the store’s announcement on Facebook says.

The post thanks employees for their commitment and perseverance through “shenanigans the global economy has brought us.”

Respondents recoiling at the news are calling East Market their favorite store, and saying now they must drive to Killeen or Austin, or order on Amazon.

River Cruise tops list

The Waco Tours River Cruise was named best boat tour in North America in a USA Today reader’s choice list released a week ago.

“We are beyond excited to be awarded this title. When we were creating this experience, we wanted to build an excellent cruise that was relaxing, luxurious, informative and peaceful,” Waco Tours co-owner David Ridley said in a press release. “Our staff is what put us at the top. They are hospitality experts, they value every guest, and they provide inspirational fun.”

The 2-hour and 15-minute sunset cruise travels the Bosque and Brazos rivers, “where guests are intrigued by stories of this life-giving river, featuring Waco’s history and its people,” the press release says. Waco Tours’ tour manager Heather Venable said many guests call the cruise the highlight of their trip to Waco.

Specifics about booking a cruise, which costs $79 to $99 per person, are available at waco-tours.com.

Allied Steel in McGregor

Allied Steel Buildings, an international company, is in the process of getting its first U.S. fabrication facility built in the McGregor Industrial Park. The company plans to invest $25 million for the 140,000-square-foot facility, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce reported in a newsletter.

Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said Allied will employ 25 highly skilled workers to start, “including engineers, programmers, management, and process operations.” She said Allied produces kits containing fabricated parts that contractors and others use to assemble buildings on-site.

Uzin Utz in action

More than two years ago, in January 2021, Uzin Utz announced it would spend $31 million placing a dry mortar factory in Waco. It would produce products including self-leveling compounds, patches, thinsets and grouts. It would employ 40 people at the 125,000-square-foot facility near Mars Drive and Texas Central Parkway, it said in a press release at the time.

Uzin Utz recently began turning out product, the Greater Waco Chamber’s Kris Collins recently told gathered business leaders.

“I wouldn’t categorize the project as delayed in any way, rather a successful launch given the challenges of building a new, highly sophisticated production facility in the midst of a pandemic,” Collins said in an email response to questions.

D.C. visit

Local business leaders flew into Washington, D.C., recently to meet with lawmakers conducting business at the U.S. Capitol. The annual Greater Waco Chamber event gives locals a chance to rub elbows with those setting policy for the nation and more importantly the folks back home.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office sent a press release and photograph to the Tribune-Herald, showing Cornyn posing with the Central Texas contingent. One topic discussed was a letter Cornyn and six Senate colleagues sent to the Department of the Treasury and the Office of Management and Budget, urging they give state and local governments clear instructions on how they can spend unused pandemic relief funds. Cornyn sponsored a law that passed late last year to allow spending on transportation, infrastructure and government services.

Timely guidance would allow communities to more effectively plan and execute projects that could provide long-term benefit, the letter says.

Building permit roundup

Other building permits issued recently include one valued at $100,000 to make repairs to the Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries location on Hewitt Drive and relocate its entrance.

Another, for $15 million, authorizes a “fiber line warehouse” at 2601 Gateway Blvd.

A $500,000 permit was pulled to remodel the office, expand the training room and create a new IT and data room at 1298 Sun Valley Blvd., home to Southeastern Freight Lines.

‘Mini Reni’ close

Joanna Gaines will launch a new program June 25 titled “Mini Reni” on the Magnolia Network to which she and husband Chip provide content.

An item in The Dallas Morning News says the program will champion “small and quick renovations,” such as repainting and refurnishing instead of tearing down walls. In the first episode, Gaines will renovate three rooms with a budget under $15,000, according to the Morning News.