Mike Copeland: Nancy Grayson cookbook; Gas prices; Formal at Fimfo; Food Truck Showdown

Nancy Grayson wrote a book. The longtime owner and operator of Lula Jane's restaurant and bakery on Elm Avenue, now closed, penned "Buttermilk Pie! Secrets from Lula Jane's," a cookbook filled with stories.

It is selling like hotcakes.

"I believe we're right around the 1,000 mark in sales," Grayson said by email.

She held a book signing at her home around Christmas and recently had another at the Fabled Bookshop & Cafe on South Fourth Street.

Her publicist, Sinai Wood, said Grayson will talk about her book, provide treats the public may remember from Lula Jane's, and answer questions at an event scheduled 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at the East Waco Public Library, 901 Elm Ave. A limited number of books will be available at $40 per copy.

It is also available from Barnes & Noble in Waco and online, Walmart.com and Amazon. Wood said Friday that Fabled had sold out but may be ordering more copies for sale.

Internet service grants

Good news for advocates of bringing high-speed internet service to as many Texans as possible, including those in outlying areas.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Friday the agency will receive $364 million in federal grants "to increase access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses in Texas."

Money will go to the Bringing Online Opportunities to Texas competitive grant program, which will start accepting applications in the spring, according to a press release.

"The most recent U.S. Census Bureau data indicate that almost 2.8 million Texas households — including 7 million people — lack broadband access," Hegar said in the press release. "Twenty-three percent of Texans are unable to attend online classes, see a health care provider from their living room, fill out a job application online, start a business or access online marketplaces from their kitchen table."

Gas prices

Combine increased demand with oil prices north of $80 a barrel, and gas prices will surge. They did that during the past week, AAA Texas reported the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose to $3.13 during the week ending Thursday, which is 14 cents more than a week earlier.

The Waco average also pushed past the $3 threshold, checking in at $3.13, a 16-cent increase from $2.97 a week earlier.

"Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.39 per gallon while drivers in Houston and Beaumont are paying the least at $3.08 per gallon," according to a AAA press release.

Building permit roundup

Building permits issued the past week include one for $1.2 million at 720 S. Fifth St., Suite 100. Crews will renovate and make alterations to tenant space for a Chase Bank Retail Banking Center.

Another valued at $140,630 went to remodel a Starbucks at 2609 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway.

Information about building permits is provided by the local Associated General Contractors of America office, in its newsletter.

Formal at Fimfo

If you notice Camp Fimfo filling up with well-dressed professionals around noon Thursday, do not be alarmed. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will host a networking forum at the new facilities there, where cabins, RV spots and amenities hug the Bosque River between North 19th Street and Lake Shore Drive.

Attendees are asked to prepare a 60-second "commercial" to present at the gathering beneath the trees, giving insight into their businesses.

More information is available at wacochamber.com.

Food Truck Showdown

Tuesday is the deadline to participate in the Texas Food Truck Showdown scheduled April 1 in downtown Waco. The event will include an open-air market designed for boutique vendors and 25,000 expected visitors to meet throughout the day, according to the event sponsor, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. Vendors pay a $200 fee and keep any profits.

More information is available at wacochamber.com.

Applications are due by Feb. 10 for vendors wanting to sell items other than food.