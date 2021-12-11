Mike Copeland: New California transplant for Waco; Target store alterations; Construction awards; Trucker shortage

Getting goods from here to there has become quite the challenge. Shipping containers sit marooned off the West Coast.

“A backlog of ships has built up at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach despite efforts to increase container flow,” said Harold Hunt, a research economist at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, who addressed the subject Tuesday in a press release on manufactured housing.

“Production of manufactured homes increased for the sixth straight month and shows no signs of slowing despite worsening bottlenecks in the supply chain and contractions in the pool of skilled labor,” Hunt said in the press release.

A shortage of truck drivers, however, is more critical than the port delays, Hunt said. The press release cites an American Trucking Association estimate of a record 80,000 unfilled jobs in the trucking industry.

“A number of factors are at play for the shortage, including the retirement of older drivers, a lack of female drivers, and higher demand for time at home,” Hunt said. “As a result, bottlenecks at ports are expected to continue well into next year.”