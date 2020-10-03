Mike Copeland: New Central Texas Marketplace tenants; Welhous to Clifton; Branded Burger; Home storage

"Installation can last from two hours to a couple of days," Blanchard said.

More information is available at dreamhomestorage.com.

Convention Center catering

Some local caterers are suffering indigestion over the Waco Convention Center's decision to raise catering fees there from 15% to 25%. Convention center director Todd Bertka said the complaints have been noted.

The higher rate was not implemented "with a revenue increase in mind," rather to make local charges more in line with industry standards, Bertka said by email. He said the 15% levy had grown old.

"There have been concerns expressed by a few caterers, and we are taking those concerns under consideration as the city evaluates our next steps," Bertka said. "The city is not providing any catering services at this time."

The Waco Convention Center is closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Waco businessman Sammy Citrano, owner of George's Restaurant and an avid caterer, said the timing of the increase could not have been worse. He said dining establishments already must deal with pandemic-related obstacles that squeeze revenue, and now face paying more for the opportunity to feed guests at the convention center, whenever it reopens.