Mike Copeland: New food options at Union Hall, Richland Mall, Baylor; Neighborly purchase; Building permit roundup

Yours truly would not pretend to know the charms those features hold, not being a retro-gaming aficionado, but certainly diners of a certain age and level of gaming sophistication would find them irresistible.

Other additions to Union Hall's menu of food vendors in recent months include Curry Up & Wok This Way and Lolli Pop's Sweet Shop, which join Save Point as the first occupants of a space at the rear of Union Hall. Waco Melt, Salad Stand and Zuke's Tea Bar also filled new stalls a while ago.

The tongue-twisting Dough Re Mi held its grand opening earlier this month in a space vacated by Around the World desserts, and Be Kind Coffee opened recently in a space vacated by Kurbside Coffee.

A stroll through Richland Mall revealed that Rockin Rolls has opened there, while Vanessa Kasa's authentic Mexican food is on the way.

Downtown convention hotel

Ground broke last week on AC Hotel by Marriott, Sixth Street and Mary Avenue, a 182-room convention hotel to anchor a block near Magnolia Market at the Silos, the Czech-themed Pivovar restaurant, brewery and hotel, and other attractions. Public and private investment in the hotel, an adjacent parking garage and a commercial center will exceed $60 million.

Building space to build