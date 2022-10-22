Mike Copeland: New Fuzzy's owners; Bill Flores on energy; Torrid in Waco; Economic trends

The two Fuzzy's Taco Shop locations in Waco have changed hands, bought by Chad and Holly Trail, who already own and operate Brown House Cafe in Woodway. The Trails announced the acquisition on Facebook, assuring Brown House fans they plan no changes there. Nothing was mentioned about tweaks at Fuzzy's Taco Shop, so stay tuned for developments.

Fuzzy's operates locally on Hewitt Drive and at University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue, where patio diners can look out on continuing development along the Brazos riverfront, as well as the street and infrastructure projects snarling traffic more than a year.

The Tribune-Herald has tried unsuccessfully to reach the Trails in recent days.

Two other restaurants along University Parks between Interstate 35 and Franklin Avenue, 900 Degrees Pizzeria and Honky Tonk Kid BBQ, have closed this year.

By the way, the Trails' Woodway restaurant first was owned by the late Danny Brown, a well respected restaurateur in Waco who died in 2020.

Flores on energy

Former U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, whose 17th Congressional District included Waco, will speak during the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's daylong "Building the Texas of Tomorrow" infrastructure summit scheduled Nov. 4 at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. University Parks Drive.

Flores now serves as vice chair of ERCOT's board of directors. He filled the position when the Texas Legislature mandated a shakeup in Electric Reliability Council of Texas management following the deadly statewide ice storm in 2021. He also serves as a director of CO2 Energy Transitions LLC, a company focused on energy acquisitions, and as an executive council member for McCombs Energy Initiative at the University of Texas, according to his bio on the event webpage.

Ticket information is available at wacochamber.com.

Building permit roundup

The Baylor Bookstore at 1201 S. Fifth St. is getting attention. A $750,000 building permit has been secured to make "alterations" there, according to the Associated General Contractors of America office in Waco. Baylor Bookstore, which is open to the public and operated by Follett Higher Education, sells electronics, home furnishings, gift items and officially licensed university merchandise.

Amigo Food Mart, 1839 N. 25th St., has a permit for $60,000 in alterations.

A chiropractic clinic has a permit to finish out space in Prestige Plaza, on Hewitt Drive south of Hewitt Park.

Torrid in Waco

Yet another national brand is moving into Central Texas Marketplace.

Torrid, which designs and sells women's clothes in sizes 10 to 30, is preparing space not far from the new Kendra Scott jewelry store at the marketplace, located at Bagby Avenue and Loop 340. Lane Bryant, a longtime force in plus-size apparel, also does business there.

The Torrid in Killeen was the closest to Waco until now. The California-based company has 627 stores, according to its earnings report from last month.

Unemployment rate down

The September jobless rate in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area hit 3.4%, down from 3.7% in August and 4.4% in September last year. The Waco MSA includes McLennan and Falls counties. Friday's report by the Texas Workforce Commission shows 126,600 people were employed in Waco's MSA during September, up from 124,100 in September last year.

Sales tax revenue up

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar this month sent Waco a $4.5 million sales tax rebate, reflecting sales in August reported to Hegar in September. That is a 14.7% jump from the $3.9 million rebate in October last year.

Gas prices down

Regular unleaded gasoline in Waco was selling for an average $3.19 a gallon on Thursday, 6 cents less than the $3.25 a week earlier, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch released late last week.