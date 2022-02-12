Mike Copeland: New seafood restaurant; Gas prices; Valentine's Day spending; Tractor Supply expansion

A seafood place, Fish City Grill, announced it will open a restaurant in Waco's Legends Crossing, already home to a Saltgrass, Chuy's, Los Cucos, Walk-On's and P.F. Chang's.
Waco's Fish City Grill, joining others in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida, will cover 2,800 square feet with more dining space on a patio, according to a press release. Links from the company's website offers samplings of what locations are featuring for the Valentine's Day weekend, with the Burleson restaurant advertising grilled Texas redfish, miso glazed Chilean sea bass, blackened shrimp and scallops, and chimichurri mahi mahi tacos. Desserts include banana pudding and bread pudding.
Interestingly, the press release dabbles in Waco's demographics, saying, "The city's population has grown more than 15% in the past decade, and its need for quality restaurants has increased at the same time."
Fish City Grill is slated to open in Waco this summer.
Gas prices
Gas prices in Waco rose 10 cents per gallon during the week ending Thursday, meaning a night driving the town celebrating Valentine's Day gets more expensive.
"Blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher," according to a press release from the AAA Texas auto club.
Oil prices have increased nearly $30 per barrel since August, settling at about $90 at the time AAA prepared its report. It cites rising demand for heating oil and world tension over Russia's menacing of Ukraine.
Local motorists are paying $3.11 per gallon on average for regular unleaded, a 10-cent week-over-week jump. The state average for the same grade increased 7 cents week-over-week to $3.15 a gallon.
AAA says Texas drivers are paying the fourth-lowest in the nation.
Valentine's Day spending
Surveys and estimates of what Americans will spend celebrating Valentine's Day have been making the rounds. LendingTree said those with significant others will spend $208 this year, up from $144 and $142 the past two years, respectively. That represents more than a 44% increase in a year.
"Spending for Valentine's Day peaks among couples who have been together for one to two years, then creeps back down," according to LendingTree, which surveyed nearly 2,100 people. "Nearly a third of partnered consumers say it's at least somewhat likely they'll incur credit card debt due to Valentine's Day spending. Of that group, 43% would hide the debt from their partner."
LendingTree said dining out is back, with 37% of couples celebrating the holiday with a special dinner, up from 26% last year.
The National Retail Federation predicts Valentine's Day spending to reach $23.9 billion, up from $21.8 billion last year and the second-highest year on record. Its report says shoppers expect to spend $175 on Valentine's Day gifts, up from $164 a year ago, with candy at 56%, greeting cards at 40% and flowers at 37% appearing most frequently on shopping lists.
Spending on jewelry is expected to reach $6.2 billion, up from $4.1 billion last year and a record high for the National Retail Federation survey, prepared with Prosper Insights & Analytics.
Fortune Cookie Express closed
It appears Fortune Cookie Express has gone the way of Le Rouge, Tres Mexican Restaurant and Basaberu Restaurant & Lounge, all dining destinations that succumbed to the revolving door at 723 S. Sixth St.
Signs posted there say, "Fortune Cookie Express is closed, end of lease term, thank you for your support." The two-story brick building at that address is impressive, but personally speaking, it does not look like a restaurant, maybe condos or professional office space, but not a dining destination.
The location seemingly is ideal, near fast-food places clustered at Sixth Street and Interstate 35 and a short drive from Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Tractor Supply expansion
Tractor Supply Co. continues to grow its presence locally.
It has secured a $3 million building permit to enlarge an office building at 2801 Corporation Parkway, where it operates a distribution center.
Tractor Supply in 2020 announced plans for a $9 million expansion that would include relocating its main entrance to Bagby Avenue to reduce big-rig congestion, a factor more relevant with the arrival of Amazon's fulfillment center on nearby Exchange Parkway. Tractor Supply received a $2.7 million pledge from the Waco McLennan County Economic Development Corp.