Mike Copeland: New seafood restaurant; Gas prices; Valentine's Day spending; Tractor Supply expansion

Oil prices have increased nearly $30 per barrel since August, settling at about $90 at the time AAA prepared its report. It cites rising demand for heating oil and world tension over Russia's menacing of Ukraine.

Local motorists are paying $3.11 per gallon on average for regular unleaded, a 10-cent week-over-week jump. The state average for the same grade increased 7 cents week-over-week to $3.15 a gallon.

AAA says Texas drivers are paying the fourth-lowest in the nation.

Valentine's Day spending

Surveys and estimates of what Americans will spend celebrating Valentine's Day have been making the rounds. LendingTree said those with significant others will spend $208 this year, up from $144 and $142 the past two years, respectively. That represents more than a 44% increase in a year.

"Spending for Valentine's Day peaks among couples who have been together for one to two years, then creeps back down," according to LendingTree, which surveyed nearly 2,100 people. "Nearly a third of partnered consumers say it's at least somewhat likely they'll incur credit card debt due to Valentine's Day spending. Of that group, 43% would hide the debt from their partner."