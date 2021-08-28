Mike Copeland: Oak Lodge demolition permit; Patent law war room; Standalone ERs busy; Main Event progress

Plans for the complex include a retail shell at the corner of 11th Street and Franklin Avenue; two retail shells at the corner of 11th Street and Austin Avenue; seven two-story, 2,260-square-foot condos with patios, balconies and private garages between the retail "end caps;" and eight loft-style spaces above the retail units, each ranging from 608 square feet to 1,390 square feet.

The large condo units would sell for $452,000 each. The expected sales price for the lofts would range from $204,000 to $312,750 each, according to the TIF application.

Patent law war room

High-profile law firms continue to create a presence in Waco now that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's Western District of Texas has become a magnet for major patent-related suits. A quarter of these suits now end up in Albright's federal court in Waco, said Rhonda Reddick, a consultant with Androvett, a legal media consulting firm with Texas offices.

Reddick said the firm Winston & Strawn has taken space in the National Lloyds Building in downtown Waco. The firm made the move "to further deepen its expertise and insights on all things patent as seen through the lenses of the Western District and Judge Albright," Reddick said in a press release.