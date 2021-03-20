Mike Copeland: Old Chicago reopening; Intelligrated at Amazon; Envases groundbreaking

Waco has issued a $52 million permit for materials handling equipment, including a conveyor system, platforms, catwalks and grid structure, according to information provided by the local Associated General Contractors office.

Securing the permit was Honeywell Intelligrated.

Amazon will employ at least 1,000 people, all making at least $15 an hour.

Industrial real estate

Waco real estate agent Raynor Campbell recently spoke about the great demand for industrial and warehouse space in Waco.

Elaborating, he said via email, "Driving down Texas Central Parkway, it's obvious Waco is a hot spot for industrial development. I don't think there is another economic development team in Texas, maybe the country, that has done a better job than Waco's."

That bouquet was directed at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's economic development team led by recruiter Kris Collins.

He said the group did an "amazing" job selling Waco to the likes of Amazon.

He said there is more to come, and the firm he works for, Reid Peevey, "has five groups looking for industrial space from 5,000 to 50,000-plus square feet." He said he cannot yet disclose identities.