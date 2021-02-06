Mike Copeland: Old Ryan's Steakhouse building to be torn down; Main Event plans; Sweet valentine options

The land is suitable for improvement, and the remediation efforts "would not prevent someone from building on the site as long as any future development is consistent with commercial/industrial land use," according to the statement.

Main Event plans

Main Event, the Texas-based company specializing in game and entertainment venues featuring bowling, billiards, virtual reality games and food, has submitted plans to the city of Waco, inspection services department spokesperson Bobby Horner said. The paperwork now is making the rounds to various city departments for consideration.

Horner declined to discuss details, but did say the proposed venue "is just under 49,000 square feet." It would become part of Cottonwood Creek Market, a development along Interstate 35 near New Road, undertaken by Houston-based NewQuest Properties. Construction is well underway there on two elements: Topgolf and a 14-screen Cinemark theater.

Sweet valentines

Kevin DeVries, owner of Splendid Oaks Chocolates, 11th Street and Franklin Avenue, is excited about what he hopes is a sweet season.