Mike Copeland: Pastor, rib tip master passes; HomeGoods 'coming soon' sign; Hawk's Hot Chicken

Last Sunday, this column mentioned Mitch Davis had been featured in Texas Monthly magazine for his deep-fried rib tips. He had been serving 1,600 pounds a week for years at Corner Stop, North 26th Street and Colonial Avenue, where he had become a neighborhood treasure.

Sadly, Davis, who also served as pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, died unexpectedly last Saturday, the day before the column appeared. His daughter, LeSheena Davis, said by phone her father complained of chest pain, was transported to a local hospital “and never woke up.”

“God was ready to call him home,” Davis said. “He built a foundation here, running this place 31 years, and now he’ll build a foundation up there, where we will join him someday. First we’ll run this place another 30 years.”

Davis confirmed Corner Stop will remain open, operated by her family. Davis said siblings, including a sister who drives daily between Austin and Waco, are determined to keep alive their father’s legacy and community respect.

Visitors to Corner Stop may order breakfast sandwiches, barbecue or triple-meat cheeseburgers, though the battered and fried rib tips are favorites. Daniel Vaughn, who travels the state sampling dishes on Texas Monthly’s dime, wrote that rib tips can be tough and gristly, so proper preparation is a must.