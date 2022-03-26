Mike Copeland: Pignetti's permit; New Waco High; Waco Surf Mother's Day; Site Selection award

Pignetti's Italian Restaurant, a Temple fine dining institution, has agreed to make a delivery to Waco, and it is bringing the entire menu.

Owner Clinton Harwell said in September he would place a second Pignetti's in the former Phoenix Ballroom building on South Third Street in Waco's downtown. Now Harwell has a building permit backing his play, according to the local Associated General Contractors of America office.

In September, Harwell told the Tribune-Herald he would use 6,000 square feet on the building's first floor, creating a dining area and seating for about 140 guests, a full bar, an area devoted to mixed beverages, private dining and a patio. He said he believes Pignetti's in Waco will attract people attending Baylor University-related events, tourists in town to enjoy all the city has to offer, including a burgeoning downtown that includes Magnolia Market at the Silos, and locals wanting to enjoy a nice meal. Harwell already has a big local fan, businessman Tom Wright, part-owner of The Phoenix Ballroom.

Wright told the Tribune-Herald he travels weekly to Pignetti's in Temple, loves the food, and thought it would complement Waco's dining scene.

Though heavy on Italian, Pignetti's offers an eclectic menu with dishes strongly influenced by American, Hispanic and Spanish cuisine. Harwell said in September that steaks may play a more prominent role at his Waco location.

New Waco High

Bidding has begun to build a new Waco High School, at least the first of six phases spread over 37 months, according to the local office of Associated General Contractors of America. Kicking off the undertaking is work related to preparing the site at 2020 N. 42nd St., which includes installing utility and irrigation lines, landscaping and erecting structural steel and roofing.

A new Waco High was included in a $355 million bond package voters approved in November. Property owners will pay about 10 cents more per $100 property valuation to retire the debt. The new campus, according to a description in the Associated General Contractors newsletter, will cover 370,000 square feet, accommodate 2,100 students, feature a competition gym seating 1,980, an auxiliary gym seating 470, a 600-seat auditorium to meet needs of fine arts students, a library, digital learning center and more.

The existing Waco High campus is scheduled for demolition.

In May, work will start on a new parking lot to serve the new Waco High. Crews will get down to serious business in August. The Rogers-O'Brien construction firm will manage the project, and is accepting bids.

Dick's Sporting Goods work

Dick's Sporting Goods in Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive, apparently has determined to put its best foot forward. It has secured a building permit valued at $200,000 to remodel its footwear department.

Dick's opened its Waco store in April 2018.

Other building permits of note include Fourcooks Senior Care, 329 W. State Highway 6, spending nearly $1 million on an interior remodel, $971,023 to be exact. Space at 2200 W. Waco Drive will be remodeled at a cost of $150,000 for a laundromat and commercial office space. A building permit valued at $8 million was issued for a three-story parking garage at 414 University Parks Drive. An explanation the Associated General Contractors provided says the permit is being separated from another Waco issued in 2020 for both an apartment complex and a parking garage at that address.

Waco Surf on Mother's Day

The Tribune-Herald published a story last week about a new ownership group from California taking over BSR Cable Park just off Old Mexia Road. Investors have spent several million dollars upgrading the facility, renamed it Waco Surf, and made it clear they want to polish the venue's image going forward.

Mike Vogelaar, executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission, reminded in an email message his organization is lending a hand. It is working with Waco Surf on a Mother's Day Fun Run & 5K "to help bring the community out to see all the new changes." He also said the commission created a TV commercial and social media ads, and will visit with some area students, to assist Waco Surf in connecting with the community.

The Mother's Day offerings on May 7 include the 5K, Fun Run, a Waco Surf beach pass, a T-shirt, finisher medals for competitors 5 and older, a bounce house for youngsters, and a mimosa on the beach for anyone 21 and older.

For registration information, go to www.wacosports.org.

Site Selection award

Waco-based economist Ray Perryman justifiably trumpets Texas' economic development success in 2021. He said in a column that the state this year won its 10th consecutive Governor's Cup bestowed by Site Selection magazine. It had 1,123 so-called qualified projects, those investing at least $1 million in capital improvements, creating at least 20 new jobs or launching at least 20,000 square feet of new construction, Perryman said.

Texas' list includes monsters, namely the $30 billion Texas Instruments semiconductor facility in Sherman and the $17 billion Samsung semiconductor plant in Taylor. Perryman said Texas placed four projects in the top 10.

Ohio placed second, though far behind with 507 qualified projects. California had 301.

Perryman attributes Texas' success to its young population, favorable location and climate, regulatory efficiency and attractive incentive programs.

