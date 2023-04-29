Waco houses of worship and medical facilities pursued sizable building permits in recent weeks, according to the local Associated General Contractors of America office.

Ascension Providence, 6901 Medical Parkway, secured a permit valued at $250,000 for equipment installation. Nearby, Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants, 7030 New Sanger Avenue, will spend $620,700 on interior renovations. Waco Life United Pentecostal Church received a $150,000 permit for alterations to a building at 1527 Washington Ave.; St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road, will spend about $750,000 on a one-story brick-veneer rectory.

Elsewhere, Soma Intimates, which sells lingerie and loungewear, will spend $415,000 to finish out tenant space in Central Texas Marketplace. Lovesac, a furniture retailer specializing in sectionals, secured a $125,000 permit for space on Creekview Drive in Cottonwood Creek Market.

Waco issued a permit for first-floor renovations to the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College, though no cost estimate appeared in the Associated General Contractors newsletter. Baylor University estimated it will spend $5,000 to place a door between two labs in the Baylor Sciences Building at 101 Bagby Ave.

D.C. fly-in

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce again will sponsor a Washington, D.C., fly-in, giving locals an opportunity to meet national leaders "and to advocate for policies beneficial to our businesses, community and state," according to a press release. The trip is scheduled June 12-14, and will feature sessions with Texas' elected officials in the U.S. House and Senate, tailored briefings, updates on pending legislation, and an opportunity to personally speak with lawmakers and federal agency administrators.

Registration at wacochamber.com closes May 24.

Mobile home appraisals

McLennan County Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt had an interesting story to tell about property appraisals now arriving countywide. Most people will notice a 10% increase in their appraised values, meaning they may pay more in property taxes if taxing entities — cities, the county and school districts — leave their tax rates unchanged.

The state, of course, examines appraisals, looking for trends that may not pass the smell test. Bobbitt said the state recently took issue with the values Bobbitt and his team had placed on mobile homes. He said he was told that demand and prices are rising as more people face being priced out of the conventional housing market, turning instead to mobile homes.

He said during his chat with the state, he was told local appraisals are running about half what they should be on mobile homes. He said a 10-year-old double-wide mobile home sitting on an acre of land should be appraised at between $200,000 and $300,000. Don't say you weren't warned.

Business-friendly recognitions

Texas has been named "Best State for Business" by Chief Executive Magazine for the 19th straight year. Gov. Greg Abbott ballyhooed the honor in a press release, saying, "Texas is attractive to CEOs and their businesses because we offer the freedom and opportunity that cannot be found elsewhere: no state income tax; a stable, predictable regulatory structure; and a young, educated, and growing workforce ready to take on the jobs of tomorrow."

The magazine surveys CEOs on business climate, workforce and quality of life. The press release says Texas has topped the list every year it has been assembled.

In a related note, Texas recently won its 11th consecutive Governor's Cup from Site Selection magazine, signifying it attracted the most business relocation and expansion projects in the nation last year.

Premier ER buy

Premier ER, with locations in Woodway, Temple, San Marcos and Waco, has been taken over by Intuitive Health, a Plano-based company whose motto is "Right Care. Right Price. Right Now," according to its website. It has locations across the country, though concentrated in the South and Southwest.

"Premier's dual model of ER and Urgent Care facilities will continue to offer excellent care and a commitment to local medical services," Intuitive CEO Thom Herrmann said in a press release. "Intuitive is dedicated to prioritizing patients' needs through transparency, quality, and affordability, and this partnership will help build on our promise to provide the best accessible and convenient outpatient services."

Waco real estate agent Randy Reid said the deal involved his creation of TX Med Real Estate LLC, which bought the real estate and leased it back to Intuitive Health, which now owns the business. Reid manages the LLC.