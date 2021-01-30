Mike Copeland: Restaurant crowds; Girl Scout Cookie delivery; Free tax preparation; Business roundup

Driving around Waco on a Friday night, one gets the impression diners have become determined not to let COVID-19 ruin their appetite.

Unbelievable were drive-thru lines at Rosa's Café and Chick-fil-A, both on Franklin Avenue, and parking lots were packed at nearby Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Longhorn Steakhouse and La Fiesta.

Also buzzing were BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse and Olive Garden near Richland Mall, Baris Italian Restaurant, Applebee's Grill & Bar and Whataburger on North Valley Mills Drive. On The Border at New Road and Waco Drive appeared to have a packed house, as usual.

My trek around Waco at about 8 p.m. did not take me to every hotspot in town such as George's on Speight Avenue or on Hewitt Drive, or Poppa Rollo's or El Conquistador, Texas Roadhouse or Bubba's 33, but it did provide a sampling. Business may not be what it once was, but a drive-by look would suggest it is better than it could be, or was upon COVID-19's arrival.

Restaurants here are have been limited to 50% occupancy since early fall because of pandemic restrictions. If the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals dips low enough and satays there long enough, state rules would give county officials the option of bumping occupancy limits up to 75% of normal capacity.