Mike Copeland: Restaurant crowds; Girl Scout Cookie delivery; Free tax preparation; Business roundup

Driving around Waco on a Friday night, one gets the impression diners have become determined not to let COVID-19 ruin their appetite.
Unbelievable were drive-thru lines at Rosa's Café and Chick-fil-A, both on Franklin Avenue, and parking lots were packed at nearby Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Longhorn Steakhouse and La Fiesta.
Also buzzing were BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse and Olive Garden near Richland Mall, Baris Italian Restaurant, Applebee's Grill & Bar and Whataburger on North Valley Mills Drive. On The Border at New Road and Waco Drive appeared to have a packed house, as usual.
My trek around Waco at about 8 p.m. did not take me to every hotspot in town such as George's on Speight Avenue or on Hewitt Drive, or Poppa Rollo's or El Conquistador, Texas Roadhouse or Bubba's 33, but it did provide a sampling. Business may not be what it once was, but a drive-by look would suggest it is better than it could be, or was upon COVID-19's arrival.
Restaurants here are have been limited to 50% occupancy since early fall because of pandemic restrictions. If the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals dips low enough and satays there long enough, state rules would give county officials the option of bumping occupancy limits up to 75% of normal capacity.
Whether every restaurant in town is closely monitoring traffic flow, seating patterns and social distancing is not for me to say.
At more than one restaurant, customers could be seen sitting in their vehicles, probably waiting for curbside delivery of their orders to go. The public, it would appear, has become more accepting of masks. Most patrons standing in parking lots or exiting their vehicles were wearing face coverings.
At least that was my observation on a Friday night in Waco.
Girl Scout Cookie delivery options
Favor, the Texas-based food delivery company owned by grocer H-E-B, has signed up to deliver Girl Scout Cookies in the Lone Star State.
Favor has entered into an exclusive agreement with Girl Scouts of Central Texas to deliver product within an 8-mile radius of cookie booths in Greater Waco. The service is available on weekends through Feb. 28.
Favor is charging Girl Scouts of Central Texas no commission. Customers ordering via Favor will receive $3 discounts on cookie deliveries.
Grubhub and Girl Scouts U.S.A. also have an agreement to deliver cookies during the pandemic.
Texas economy
Texas' economy has moved up from the 10th largest to the ninth largest in the world, according to a Texas Economic Development Corp. press release.
"This is more than just a statistic," President and CEO Robert Allen said in the press release. "The fact that our state, if it were a nation, would be the world's ninth largest economy shows that Texas is well positioned to outperform economically."
The corporation is an independent nonprofit that works with the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism.
"Since 2015, Texas has been recognized as the world's 10th largest economy — ahead of Canada and South Korea and behind Brazil," the press release states. "Texas's economy overtook Brazil's to become the ninth largest economy in the world, according to 2019 GDP data from the International Monetary Fund."
Texas' gross domestic product stood at $1.9 trillion, compared to $2 trillion for Italy in eighth place and $21.4 trillion for the United States, the biggest in the world, according to International Monetary Fund figures quoted by the press release.
Free tax preparation
Free income tax preparation is again available at the NeighborWorks Waco Homeownership Center, hosting an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program through April 15.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, clients must make appointments to limit traffic in the office. Masks will be required.
The service will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at NeighborWorks, 922 Franklin Ave.; from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 S. First St. in Hewitt; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays at First United Methodist Church of Fairfield, 201 N. Mount St. in Fairfield.
To schedule an appointment, call 307-2944.
Business roundup
- The Tribune-Herald recently reported on the skyrocketing costs of building materials. K. Paul Holt, president and CEO of the local Associated General Contractors of America office, forwarded a letter from a company in Houston informing him that market conditions require a 24% increase in structural steel prices effective March 1. "This is getting out of hand!," Holt said in an accompanying note.
- An early sneak peek at Amarillo economist Karr Ingham's latest Greater Waco Economic Index shows retail sales last year totaled $3.8 billion, a 1.6% increase from 2019. Not bad, all things considered.
- Talk has surfaced that the nearly complete $32 million event center at Lake Air Drive and Bosque Boulevard could host jury trials, and jury selection, while trial facilities at the McLennan County Courthouse remain mothballed because of COVID-19. McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the topic has been raised. Previous discussions of alternate sites, with more room to space out crowds of potential jurors, have focused on the Waco Convention Center, which is about three blocks from the courthouse.