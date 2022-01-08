Mike Copeland: Retail holiday hangover; Atwoods in March; Building permit roundup; ARC ranked ninth

It seemingly happens every year, right after the Christmas holidays. Retailers struggling with the bottom line announce store closings, targeting what they unfailingly refer to as underperforming locations.

The Gap and babyGap locations at Central Texas Marketplace will close Jan. 24. Large sale signs hang in the windows.

The San Francisco-based retailer announced in 2020 it would shutter 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores in North America by 2024. Many on the way out are in malls, which have fallen from Gap's favor.

Bed Bath & Beyond last week released a list of 37 stores it will close nationally, the first installment in its announced 200-store reduction. Stores in San Angelo and Brownsville bit the dust. Waco's lives to sell another day.

Atwoods to open in March

The big new Atwoods Ranch and Home store off Interstate 35 in Hewitt would appear to have a prime location near Walmart and Cracker Barrel.

The building is complete, but sits empty surrounded by a massive parking lot just waiting to be filled. An Atwoods source said the building lacks only merchandise, employees and customers. It likely will open March 2.