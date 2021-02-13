Mike Copeland: Riverfront development; 40 years in insurance; Holiday spending; Gas prices

Startup Waco will host a webinar on the program from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. To register, go to www.startupwaco.com.

Gas prices

Driving conditions may prove challenging over the weekend and early into this week. Running out of gas would pour salt in the wound.

Unfortunately, gas prices are continuing to rise, reaching a statewide average of $2.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to a AAA Texas report released Thursday. That price is 4 cents more than a week earlier and 12 cents more than on the same day last year. Drivers in El Paso are paying the most at $2.47 a gallon, while Sherman-Denison is a bargain at $2.12.

Waco’s norm stood at $2.18 per gallon, the report shows.

“Gas prices keep increasing as the price for a barrel of crude keeps rising,” the report states. “Market analysts say this reflects optimism about COVID-19 vaccines renewing demand later this year and oil production cuts by members of the Organization for the Petroleum Exporting Countries.”

Prices in Texas are the second-lowest in the country, according to AAA Texas.

The national average for regular unleaded is $2.49 a gallon.