Mike Copeland: Round bank to go flat, Common Grounds in Cowtown, Balcones brews for a cause

"We felt like there was a low risk in trying to expand to a bigger city because even if we didn't have the hardcore local support, we knew that plenty of people who lived in Fort Worth had been to Baylor before or have been through Baylor because of TCU-Baylor games," Trey Lumley, co-owner and general manager of Common Grounds Fort Worth, told the Lariat.

Blake and Kimberly Batson own Common Grounds, which opened in an old house on South Eighth Street in 1995.

McLane Direct

Groceries sold wholesale directly to consumers is a new service provided by Temple-based McLane Company Inc., part of the McLane-named family of supply chain services traceable to Drayton McLane Jr., former Baylor University regent, billionaire and namesake of McLane Stadium.

Introduced in Bell County, McLane Direct is actively pursuing expansion, said Keith Ross, senior vice president of corporate merchandising.

"McLane Direct continues to welcome new customers. We add new items to the site each week an expect that interest will continue to grow," said Ross in a news release. He said McLennan County residents may use the service and pick up their goods at the McLane Southwest distribution center in Temple.