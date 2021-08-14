Mike Copeland: S2A to employ 250; Reedy buys Capstone; Yuengling launch tour hits Waco

"We are proud to announce that we are finally bringing the goods to Texas at the end of August," Wendy Yuengling, chief administrative officer and a sixth-generation family member involved in running the brewery said in the press release.

Glazers Distributing will make Yuengling available to retailers locally, general manager David Boyd said. He said Sheryl Yuengling, another member of the beer-founding family, traveled to Waco on Thursday to visit with retailers possibly carrying the beverage. She was making stops statewide, and her trip to Waco reportedly included a sit-down at Barnett's Pub on Franklin Avenue.

Thursday evening, Glazers hosted a come-and-go sampling of Yuengling product at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

Luigi's new home

The Luigi's Italian Restaurant has relocated from South Main Street in McGregor to 6025 Woodway Drive, where the parking lot was packed around lunchtime Friday. The Luigi's Facebook page is loaded with compliments on its food and service and congratulatory messages on its new home.

Several lament Luigi's departure from downtown McGregor, but nonetheless wish ownership the best. A 20-minute drive to Luigi's often revealed a "who's who" of local business and civic leaders dining there.

A photograph of former President George W. Bush, first lady Laura Bush and members of the family who own the restaurant hung near the register.

