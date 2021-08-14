Mike Copeland: S2A to employ 250; Reedy buys Capstone; Yuengling launch tour hits Waco

As the Tribune-Herald reported last week, a California company called S2A Modular will place a factory in Waco to produce modular homes.
The S2A website says MegaFactory sites such as that planned on Exchange Parkway in Waco cover more than 100,000 square feet, have air-conditioning and dedicated work pods. An illustration shows a campus with attractive landscaping, covered parking, stylish entryway and fountains.
Home components are built at the MegaFactory and assembled at the construction site. Dwellings feature a Tesla PowerWall that stores electricity produced by solar panels. Energy-efficient windows and doors complete the package, practically making homes energy neutral, the website says.
"When fully operational, the MegaFactory will employ a total of approximately 250 people from various construction trades, as well as staff for the sales office and other administrative tasks," said John Rowland, company president and co-founder with CEO Brian Kuzdas in an email.
The plant should open in May, Rowland said.
Choosing Waco "was a combination of Waco's location in Central Texas, which is in close proximity to our current demand related to the Texas market," Kuzdas said. "It was also the ease of working with Waco's Economic Development staff who were great partners throughout the selection process, and have been extremely helpful as we get ready to break ground."
Reedy buys Capstone
Chicago-based Reedy Industries has acquired Waco's Capstone Mechanical, a company formed in 2005 by partners Stefan LeRow, Rick Tullis, Brian Aynesworth and Will Fair. Tullis will remain president and LeRow executive vice president, according to a Reedy press release.
Capstone is Reedy Industries' 13th acquisition since 2019.
"We don't hide the fact that we seek to add significant growth and expansion through acquisition," Reedy Industries CEO Joe Kirmser said in the press release. "But we pass on far more opportunities than we pursue. It takes a special and unique business for us to get to this point. Capstone checks all the boxes and adds several more including a proven lean operating model that we will look to expand throughout the Reedy-wide platform."
Reedy Industries focuses on companies specializing in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing and building control systems, says its website.
Yuengling launch in Texas
D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., whose registered trademark proclaims it America's oldest brewery, is bringing its beer to Texas. The expansion for the Pottsville, Pennsylvania, company is a joint venture with Molson Coors Beverage Co. "to increase Yuengling’s reach beyond its current 22-state Eastern footprint," according to a company press release.
"We are proud to announce that we are finally bringing the goods to Texas at the end of August," Wendy Yuengling, chief administrative officer and a sixth-generation family member involved in running the brewery said in the press release.
Glazers Distributing will make Yuengling available to retailers locally, general manager David Boyd said. He said Sheryl Yuengling, another member of the beer-founding family, traveled to Waco on Thursday to visit with retailers possibly carrying the beverage. She was making stops statewide, and her trip to Waco reportedly included a sit-down at Barnett's Pub on Franklin Avenue.
Thursday evening, Glazers hosted a come-and-go sampling of Yuengling product at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.
Luigi's new home
The Luigi's Italian Restaurant has relocated from South Main Street in McGregor to 6025 Woodway Drive, where the parking lot was packed around lunchtime Friday. The Luigi's Facebook page is loaded with compliments on its food and service and congratulatory messages on its new home.
Several lament Luigi's departure from downtown McGregor, but nonetheless wish ownership the best. A 20-minute drive to Luigi's often revealed a "who's who" of local business and civic leaders dining there.
A photograph of former President George W. Bush, first lady Laura Bush and members of the family who own the restaurant hung near the register.