Mike Copeland: Sironia building for sale; True Value store; Small Biz in Sports; Building permit roundup

Co-owners Holly Harris and Martha Sanders have decided to sell the iconic Sironia building at 1509 Austin Ave. Not the business, just the building.

"We have loved this property for 18 years, and we look forward to passing it on to someone that will love it as much as we have," they said in an email. "This property has been the home for many strong and successful businesses since 1954. We feel honored to share that history with those before us."

Sironia, which shares its name with Waco native Madison Cooper's 1,700-page novel, serves as home to specialty boutiques, party spaces, a cafe and a loft available for short-term rentals. It was built in 1954 as a replacement location for Sachs Austin Avenue, an upscale store destroyed by the deadly 1953 tornado.

"Sironia is going strong," the owners said in their email. "We have some amazing events planned throughout the fourth quarter. We are excited about what is ahead of us."

No word yet on asking price or listing agent.

True Value planned

A True Value hardware store will materialize in the 10,000-square-foot space next to Hobby Lobby in the shopping center at Bosque Boulevard and Valley Mills Drive. Kelly Realtors' Michael Taylor secured a long-term lease for client Mike Burchardt, while Reed Peevey's Pat Farrar represented the lessor.

Wally's Party Factory occupied the space many years.

Taylor said matching client with space proved challenging, with progress hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors. The two sides reached a meeting of the minds and agreed to terms back in January or February, and since have prepared plans for the remodel and secured permits to proceed. True Value likely will open there in November.

Pickup Outfitters move

Pickup Outfitters, which sells accessories usable from bumper to bed and teases radio listeners with its "fighting to end truck nudity" marketing campaign, has found itself a new permanent parking space.

Owners Jay and Carol Ehret bought the building at 4533 W. Waco Drive, where they will remodel the former Waco Carpet space. The 7,000 square feet will become the new home to Pickup Outfitters, giving the establishment an extra 1,500 square feet and more parking availability.

The company has been on Lake Air Drive since it opened 25 years ago.

"We wanted to add new services and add capacity, and it just couldn't be done at our current location," Jay Ehret said.

A press release says buying a building instead of leasing gives the Ehrets more flexibility as they remodel to create retail space and a shop to install accessories.

The new Pickup Outfitters will open in October 2023.

Ritchie's Western Wear remains a tenant in the building.

Pignetti's close

Pignetti's, an upscale Italian restaurant in Temple, is about six weeks away from opening a Waco location in the former Phoenix Ballroom building at Third Street and Jackson Avenue, owner Clinton Harwell said.

"We haven't set an exact date, but we're in final phases," Harwell said.

He said Pignetti's is hiring and holding on-site interviews.

Pignetti's will occupy 6,000 square feet on the ballroom's first floor. Plans include a full bar, a mixed-beverage area, private dining space, a patio and seating for 130 to 140 throughout the venue, Harwell told the Tribune-Herald in September.

Harwell said he expects customers to fall into three categories: those in town to attend Baylor University events, visitors to Magnolia Market at the Silos, and locals treating themselves to fine dining. He said he could envision a couple paying $75 for a nice meal with wine, including tax and gratuity.

The former Phoenix Ballroom building now is owned by Tom Wright, with Built Wright Construction, and Baylor University Regent Todd Patterson.

Small Biz in Sports

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Baylor Bear Sports Properties to launch Small Biz in Sports. The program will help chamber members become vendors at Touchdown Alley, the gathering place outside McLane Stadium before Baylor football games.

"Funded by local corporate companies and public donations, small business owners may now receive the support and exposure needed to propel their business to the next levels," a chamber press release says.

Letters of interest may be submitted to info@centexchamber.com.

Building permit roundup

Building permits issued recently include one valued at $750,000 for finish-out work at 5401 Crosslake Parkway, where Fish City Grille will open a restaurant. That is in the Legends Crossing development where Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy's and P.F. Chang's, among others, have a presence.

Another permit valued at $60 million was issued to Waco Independent School District to build a new G.W. Carver Middle School at 1601 J.J. Flewellen Road.

Yet another for $1.5 million was issued for remodeling at 8300 Central Park Drive.