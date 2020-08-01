Mike Copeland: Speculating about Amazon; Commer real estate flurry; Building permit roundup

Last Sunday the Tribune-Herald reported on a "mystery" building bound for 2000 Exchange Parkway, where crews are placing infrastructure.

Waco has issued a permit to BL Companies to place there a foundation. BL Companies has ties to Amazon-branded fulfillment centers elsewhere in the U.S., along with an array of other companies.

Since the story ran, speculation on what may go there has appeared on the Tribune-Herald's Facebook page and in email messages. A handful of business people in a position to know such things have said privately and off the record that Amazon is the name behind the project. One said the distribution and fulfillment center would bring about a thousand jobs.

The site in question covers 93 acres in Texas Central Park. The vacant land is controlled by the Waco Industrial Foundation, was annexed earlier this year by the city of Waco, and affords easy access to Interstate 35, Bagby Avenue, U.S. Highway 84, State Highway 6 and a Union Pacific rail line.