Locals of a certain age will remember Waco's Steak and Ale restaurant on North Valley Mills Drive, the dimly lighted place with the great salad bar, plush seating, good but reasonably priced steaks, and waiting lists on weekends.

The Dallas-based chain, once with 300 locations, slipped into oblivion nationally in 2008, filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection and mothballing operations. But it will live again, with various media outlets reporting the the first newly minted location in Texas will rise in Grand Prairie.

Steak and Ale for some was the place to celebrate occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays and graduations. Wait staffers wore formal attire and smiles, their attitudes matching the classy ambience. It was a place to feel special with someone special. Personally speaking, the news is welcome.

"People harken to the days when people can have a great experience and don't have to spend a lot of money," a franchisee from the Midwest said in story on restaurantbusinessonline.com. "The evolution of the affordable steakhouse category is ready for the reintroduction."

"The chain's logo and color scheme will remain, as will most of its signature menu items, including the salad bar," the Restaurant Business story says.

But new features will have a place at the table, those being a prime-rib carving station, craft beers, and smaller locations of 6,000 square feet instead of 10,000.

Nothing against Longhorn Steakhouse, Outback, Saltgrass and other beef emporiums locally, but here's hoping Steak and Ale joins the crowd.

Paper plant in progress

Atlanta-based Graphic Packaging International is wasting no time getting started on its new high-tech paper mill in Waco. It is as if the company has $1 billion riding on this 640,000-square-foot plant and the machinery it holds.

"There are a lot of moving parts with this large billion-dollar project as you can imagine," said Bobby Horner, spokesperson for development services at Waco City Hall.

He said every department involved in reviewing plans for the project is working closely with Graphic Packaging on time frames.

The company has predicted the plant, which will recycle paper products into finished paperboard, will become operational in 2025, employ 230 people making $65,000 annually on average, and occupy 119 acres in Texas Central Industrial Park.

Horner said the city has issued a site-clearing permit, and city departments are reviewing a site permit package "as we speak." He said the package includes preparations for the building's foundation and under-slab utility work, as well as emergency access roads around the site.

"There will be rail service added to the site," Horner said. "There remains a lot of major underground utility design work, requiring coordination with the electrical utilities that serve the site."

Wisconsin-based CR Meyer, which has other locations nationally, will serve as general contractor on the Waco project. It built a paper mill in Kalamazoo, Michigan, for Graphic Packaging that will serve as Waco's model.

CR Meyer has created a message on its website encouraging would-be subcontractors and suppliers to contact the company about Waco.

"We only select subcontractors who meet our expectations in safety, craft expertise, and risk management," the solicitation says.

Bagby apartment complex

Waco recently issued a building permit of interest to Stellar Construction, which proposes building an apartment complex with 31 buildings, clubhouse and pool at 6901 Bagby Ave., according to information provided by the Waco office of Associated General Contractors of America.

The permit places the value of the work at $24.5 million.

Gaines all Booked Up

Media outlets, including the Dallas Morning News and Houston Chronicle, are reporting that Waco's own Chip Gaines bought a building in Archer City housing author Larry McMurtry's used book store. McMurtry, as most Texans worth their salt know, wrote the acclaimed novels "Lonesome Dove," "Terms of Endearment," and "The Last Picture Show."

Chip Gaines co-stars with wife Joanna in the Magnolia-themed empire that includes gift shops, a bakery, coffee shop, restaurant, furniture store, a magazine, book deals, a housewares contract with Target and property rentals. He has family ties to Archer City, his parents having grown up there.

McMurtry released a memoir called "Books" about his love for the written word. His book store in Archer City was called Booked Up.

Fairfield Lake push

Hope springs eternal for Fairfield Lake State Park, which is set to close to the public Tuesday. A Dallas-area developer has signed a contract to buy the site, including the lake itself, for conversion to high-end homesites and a private golf course, the Tribune-Herald has reported.

But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram his office continues to work with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on preserving the park, which currently is owned by the Vistra power company.

Environment Texas has announced plans to have park supporters gather at the Capitol on Tuesday to address lawmakers.