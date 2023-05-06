Matt and Tiffany Fatheree made their mark on downtown Waco by opening The Findery, a seller of vintage merchandise and antiques located cater-corner from Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Press coffee shop.

Now they have set their sights on Woodway Drive, specifically a mixed-use development called The Outlook at 13701 Woodway Drive, also known as Highway 84. Matt Fatheree said if everything goes as planned, he will open early next year, possibly January or February, to serve steaks, chops and fresh fish.

"We've been looking for a while, my wife and I, and we settled on this location," Fatheree said. "It's a good area with not a lot of restaurants, though certainly a lot of people go by there."

He has a chef in mind and has hired a Houston marketing company to spread the word. He said he hopes to create something unique and upscale, and it will be called Butcher's Cellar. His restaurant may have culinary neighbors before long, Fatheree saying two other restaurant sites are available.

Waco real estate agent Gregg Glime, who is marketing The Outlook, said Ascension Providence is building a clinic there. Glime said via email that, optimistically speaking, Butcher's Cellar will open by fall.

Clay Pot reopens

The Clay Pot restaurant serving Vietnamese dishes at 416 Franklin Ave. has reopened for business, according to its Facebook post.

"We want to extend a huge thank you to our entire team & all of our amazing guests who made yesterday's soft opening a huge success," an April 30 post says, plus a few emojis. "We're so excited to officially announce we will be reopening Wednesday, May 3rd @ 11 AM. … It's been a long 4+ months of missing you all & we can't wait to show you what we've done with the restaurant & our menu."

Photographs accompanying the post show a spiffy new interior. A broken waterline in the building flooded the restaurant in January, forcing it to shut down for repairs.

Gas prices

The busy summer driving season is fast approaching and OPEC+ has announced production reductions, so naturally gas prices are … falling.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported statewide gas prices had dropped to $3.12 a gallon for regular unleaded, down 11 cents from the previous Thursday. Waco saw its norm drop 9 cents to $3.02.

"Crude oil prices continue to tumble as concerns of an economic slowdown persist along with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again," according to a AAA Texas press release. "Demand also dropped across the country while regional fuel supplies increased. The outlook for travel remains strong, so market watchers will be waiting to see how those predictions may influence prices at the pump in the coming weeks."

AAA Texas says Memorial Day is the official kickoff to summer driving.

Drivers in Texas are paying the second lowest gas prices on average in the country, while California motorists are paying the most at $4.85 per gallon.

Marlin sports complex

Good news for the Falls County community of Marlin: The city and Apple Sport Auto Group have joined forces to create the Apple Sport Family & Sports Complex. A press release says features include a computerized water sprinkler pad, turfed peewee soccer fields, basketball courts, a tennis and pickle ball court, a food truck area and walking trail. A children's playground also has been revitalized.

"City leaders are continuing to knock it out of the park with innovative ideas to improve the quality of life for its citizens, all the while working with a limited budget, but a larger-than-life vision," the press release says.

BU welcome center progress

The impressive $60 million Hurd Welcome Center on the Baylor University campus is nearly ready for its close-up. Furniture will be installed next month. Staffers, including those in the school's undergraduate admissions department, will move in beginning in July. A soft opening is scheduled in August, followed by a dedication ceremony Sept. 8, spokesperson Lori Fogleman said.

Baylor Regent Paula Hurd and her late husband, Mark Hurd, were responsible for the donation that made construction possible.

Mark Hurd, a Baylor graduate, served as the top executive for two technology heavyweights, Oracle and Hewlett-Packard, before his death in 2019.

Jubilee inspiration

Yet another community striving to eliminate food deserts and offer customers healthy options visited Waco's Jubilee Food Market for instruction and inspiration, according to an article in The Dallas Morning News.

A group from McKinney visited Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Carver Neighborhood Market in Atlanta, Georgia, in addition to Jubilee Food Market at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue.

Of Jubilee, the Morning News said, "The 6,500-square-foot store relies on strong community relationships, local suppliers and growers, and unique approaches to attract buyers from outside the neighborhood to keep its doors open and serve a community that lacks access to affordable, healthy food options." It notes that Mission Waco co-founder Jimmy Dorrell opened Jubilee Market in 2016, renovating a former Safeway grocery and convenience store.

Area residents voted to place there a grocery store from several options.