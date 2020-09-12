Mike Copeland: Still bullish on 143-acre Waco development; Tru Jamaica in TV spotlight; Waco Tours wins award

Waco Tours was started in June 2016 by David Ridley and Luke and Rachel Whyte, who first offered “classic tours” around town in Mercedes-Benz vans. They since have hosted more than 72,000 guests and received more than 3,700 positive TripAdvisor reviews, according to a news release.

The River Cruise is a 2.5-mile sunset trip on the Brazos and Bosque rivers, with tour leaders discussing points of interest from a script curated by tour manager Heather Venable, who said: “Our team is so humbled and grateful for this honor. We all work here because we desire to make people’s lives a little brighter . . . This award for us is a symbol of the thousands of guests who have experienced our hearts of hospitality and have left satisfied.”

Waco Tours this month is offering half-price tours to local residents.

COVID-19 impact study

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has launched its Total Resource Campaign with the goal of raising $960,000 for chamber programs.

Volunteers will meet in person or remotely every Thursday for 10 weeks to report on their progress, hear updates and discuss strategy.