Mike Copeland: Stores for the hard-working; Tecovas permit; Souper Salad's old spot; Creative destruction

Work progressing outside the former Souper Salad space in the 5000 block of West Waco Drive may cause flashbacks among the faithful.

But Souper Salad has not booked a return engagement.

Instead, local chiropractor Chris Price is relocating his practice, Anthony Medical & Chiropractic Center, into the space, with an opening there scheduled in September. He is moving his staff from an Old McGregor Road location, and services will include acupuncture and massage therapy.

Price said he bought the entire 15,000-square-foot building that anchors one end of CenterPoint shopping center and will use about 4,800 square feet, leaving in place existing leases on the balance of the building.

Price said the practice began 12 years ago in Temple and has grown to include two Greater Waco locations and another in Killeen. He said about 180 people work at Anthony Medical & Chiropractic in Central Texas, and 30 will be assigned to the CenterPoint site, including three chiropractors, a nurse practitioner, several massage therapists and an acupuncturist.

The practice has nearly 40,000 patients altogether, Price said.