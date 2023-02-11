The Salvation Army is throwing a Super Bowl Party for the Homeless on Sunday, offering giveaways, party food and fun "celebrating a great day in sports," Maj. James Taylor said in a press release.

Taylor said the annual party is a tradition meant to bring joy to the shelter, "and a chance to fellowship with the men and women who may be experiencing homelessness in our community." Taylor said the organization did not buy a Super Bowl ad, a 30-second spot costing up to $7 million. But he endorses the national "He Gets Us" campaign running two spots.

In the same vein, a billboard in Waco merely says "He Gets Us."

Willie's Restaurants

The Tribune-Herald once upon a time reported Willie's Grill & Icehouse would open a location in Cottonwood Creek Market near New Road and Interstate 35, home to Cinemark, Topgolf and Main Event. The name appeared on a land-use map posted by NewQuest Properties, the Houston company developing the site.

But Willie's Grill is not coming to Waco, at least not now. A Tribune-Herald reader, and Willie's fan, apparently grew tired of waiting. He sent an inquiry to Willie's corporate, and passed along its response.

"Thanks for reaching out," the response says. "Unfortunately, at this time we will not be moving forward with the Waco location due to logistics. We do appreciate your loyalty and commitment to our Georgetown location."

Memory support opening

An ice event wreaked havoc with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled Jan. 31 at Ascension Providence's new memory support cottages at 300 West Highway 6. A second try is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

"More people than ever before are experiencing memory loss," Amanda Sonnier, executive director of Ascension Living Providence Village, said in a press release. "And for many families that means another family member, or several, are caring for their loved ones."

That in mind, Ascension Providence added a new wing with 40 additional cottages. The units were designed "around what is familiar and comforting to residents with dementia … from color choices to noise control and lighting, to an open-air kitchen and private room layouts."

H-E-B chief visit

Sources tell me Charles Butt, chairman and CEO of the H-E-B grocery store chain since 1971, stopped by the newly remodeled store at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard one day last week. Word reportedly spread among other Greater Waco H-E-B locations that Butt was in town.

Butt's grandmother, Florence Butt, opened the family's first grocery store in Kerrville in 1905. Her son, Harold Edward Butt, took over in 1919 and started the chain that has grown to more than 430 locations in Texas and Mexico, with $38 billion in annual sales. The first store bearing the H-E-B name opened in San Antonio in 1942, the same year the chain started adding air-conditioning and frozen foods, according to a Texas State Historical Association account.

In its sixth annual ranking of grocery chains in the United States, the customer data chain Dunnhumby placed H-E-B No. 1 based on interviews with 30,000 consumers and criteria including price, speed and convenience, quality, and operations.

Personally speaking, Forbes places Charles Butt's wealth at $7.5 billion, making him the 104th richest person in America.

Building permit roundup

Building permits of note include one to Mazanec Construction for alterations to HobbyTown at 4322 W. Waco Drive. The hobby shop will be upsized considerably.

TI Builders, a specialty construction company operating in California, Texas and Tennessee, secured a permit for a restaurant at Outlook at Bosque Ridge on Woodway Drive.

Neither permit included an estimated cost.

Thrst Coffee

Thrst Coffee has joined the fun at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, near Jubilee Food Market, Jubilee Theatre, World Cup Cafe, Mission Waco, D's Mediterranean Grill and Helados La Azteca ice cream shop.

Its Facebook page says it specializes in espresso drinks, teas and pastries in a relaxed, breezy atmosphere. It opens at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays.

Bed Bath & Beyond troubles

Financially troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond last week released a list of underperforming stores in Texas it would close. Dodging the bullet is Waco's Bed Bath & Beyond in Central Texas Marketplace, I-35 at Loop 340.

The chain hopes to avoid bankruptcy by selling $1 billion in stock.