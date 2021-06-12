Mike Copeland: Surging spending; Employers and vaccines; Restaurant roundup; Tilt Studio

The pizzeria closed temporarily, then closed for good, then reopened reportedly under new ownership. Local real estate agent Jim Peevey brokered the deal that rescued the restaurant from life in limbo.

Old Chicago operates nearly 100 restaurants in 23 states. A press release says each restaurant "carries more than 110 local and legendary craft beers from down the street and around the globe," and keeps a beer expert on staff.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Monday, and the first 100 dine-in customers will receive free pizza for a year, according to the press release.

Scott Drew, who coaches Baylor University's NCAA-winning basketball team, is scheduled to appear.

Old Chicago in Waco has been raising money for the Humane Society of Central Texas through pre-opening dining sessions, according to the press release. From Monday until June 30, one dollar from every Chicago 7-style pizza sold will be added to the donation, along with 10% of online orders when guests use the code GIVEBACK. Money raised will go to the Humane Society next month.

Old Chicago will open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.

