Mike Copeland: Tecovas opening Waco store Friday; Mitchell projects; Building permit roundup; Spending strong

Anyone in the neighborhood recently noticing armed and uniformed agents swarming the longtime low-income motel should rest assured they had a right to be there. They were not conducting drug raids or pursuing desperate fugitives in the building that has been vacant for weeks now, either.

They were members of McLennan County's SWAT team conducting training drills. They completed property "walk-throughs," practiced prying open doors in a pinch, and sharpened their communications skills, spokesperson Cody Blossman said. He said they spent a day or two at the site, and may revisit Oak Lodge if ownership allows. Blossman said the team often avails itself of such buildings for training purposes, having made treks to an old school in Groesbeck and vacant residences near the Texas State Technical College campus.

"This was an opportunity to change the look and the venue," Blossman said.

Building permit roundup

Crunch Fitness, located at Valley Mills Drive and New Road, in Westview Village, apparently remains fiscally fit. It has secured a building permit valued at $400,000 as it undertakes "alterations" to its workout center.