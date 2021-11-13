Mike Copeland: Tecovas opening Waco store Friday; Mitchell projects; Building permit roundup; Spending strong

Just in time for holiday spending, Austin-based Tecovas will open its new Waco store Friday at Eighth Street and Washington Avenue.
Founded in 2014 by Paul Hedrick, Tecovas is a growing concern selling high-end handmade boots and leather goods. Its landlord in Waco, Brazos River Capital, remodeled about 3,300 square feet on the first floor of the former 4-C business college building. Tecovas is arriving one week before Black Friday, and in the midst of Washington Avenue's conversion to two-way traffic.
That confluence of factors should make for an interesting first week or so.
Tecovas is planning quite an introduction, including gifts to the first 50 people in line Nov. 19-21; a "boot burning" by Jason Palmeri Friday and Saturday, allowing customers to have designs burned into their boots, belts, wallets, bags or other leather goods; live music on Friday and Saturday; Nightowl Coffee Cart service on Friday and Saturday; and bourbon and cocktails courtesy of Balcones Distilling on Saturday.
"The new store will carry inventory in all of Tecovas' categories: cowboy boots, bags, apparel, and accessories," according to a press release. "Additionally, consumers will be able to personalize their purchases via complimentary custom leather debossing; refresh past purchases via complimentary boot shines, no matter who made their boots; and enjoy beverages such as Topo Chico and local beers."
Waco's store is Tecovas' 19th, the sixth to open this year.
New bus service
RedCoach, a bus company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, has expanded into Texas and will offer services between Houston, Dallas, Austin, College Station and Waco.
RedCoach offers travelers first- and business-class options with amenities including complimentary Wi-Fi, 110-volt power outlets, onboard entertainment, complimentary snacks and water, and no additional charge for bags. The service also offers economy-class seating. RedCoach vehicles are custom-made and fitted with 26 seats "offering guests additional comfort with spacious legroom and bed-like seats that recline up to 140 degrees," according to a press release
RedCoach offers one-way rates ranging from $25 to $60, and the maximum charge for a two-way ticket is $120, the press release says. Each city in RedCoach's market has a designated location for departures and arrivals. Waco's is 1020 S. Fifth St., an Exon station at the edge of Baylor University along Interstate 35.
More details and tickets are available at www.redcoachusa.com.
Hacienda Boutique
Hacienda Boutique & Home on Saturday celebrated its grand opening near the Richland Mall food court. It opened May 7 as a pop-up shop at center court, and since expanded into a permanent place, according to a mall press release.
Owners and operators Emmanuel and Shannon Gonzales sell metal art, home decor, hand-painted hats, Mexican pottery, handmade jewelry, hand-poured candles, graphic T-shirts, live plants and more.
Mitchell projects
Progress continues on Outlook at Bosque Ridge, an 11-acre, mixed-use development along Highway 84 near Ritchie Road to include restaurants, retail, an outdoor amphitheater, ponds, fountains and walking trails. Brian Mitchell's Mitchell Construction is contractor, and real estate agent Gregg Glime is pursuing users and tenants, according to the Mitchell Construction website.
Records from the local Associated General Contractors office show a permit valued at $425,000 was issued to finish space for a wine bar and bistro. A permit valued at $200,000 was issued for an unidentified use.
Mitchell Construction has completed work on Pivovar, the Czech-themed brewery, restaurant, bakery and boutique hotel at Eighth Street near the Mary Avenue train tracks. Pivovar recently held a soft opening.
Mitchell also has started demolishing the crumbling Oak Lodge Motor Inn, 1024 Austin Ave., where Brian Mitchell and business partner Julius Kramaric plan to spend $6.8 million to erect condos, lofts and about 7,500 square feet of retail space. The development will be called Dottie Oaks Condominiums, named for Mitchell's daughter.
Anyone in the neighborhood recently noticing armed and uniformed agents swarming the longtime low-income motel should rest assured they had a right to be there. They were not conducting drug raids or pursuing desperate fugitives in the building that has been vacant for weeks now, either.
They were members of McLennan County's SWAT team conducting training drills. They completed property "walk-throughs," practiced prying open doors in a pinch, and sharpened their communications skills, spokesperson Cody Blossman said. He said they spent a day or two at the site, and may revisit Oak Lodge if ownership allows. Blossman said the team often avails itself of such buildings for training purposes, having made treks to an old school in Groesbeck and vacant residences near the Texas State Technical College campus.
"This was an opportunity to change the look and the venue," Blossman said.
Building permit roundup
Crunch Fitness, located at Valley Mills Drive and New Road, in Westview Village, apparently remains fiscally fit. It has secured a building permit valued at $400,000 as it undertakes "alterations" to its workout center.
Elsewhere, a permit valued at $10,000 was issued to place a deck outside Tony Demaria's Bar-B-Que on Elm Avenue. Trinity Auto Haus, on China Spring Road, secured a $45,000 permit for expansion. A permit valued at $200,000 will allow conversion of space at 6612 Woodway Drive to a pharmacy.
Spending strong
The spending spree continues locally, which bodes well for the upcoming holiday shopping season, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office.
Waco's November sales tax rebate totaled $5.02 million, 23% more than the $4.08 million rebate in November last year. November rebates reflect sales in September reported to the state in October. Rising rebates reflect rising sales, as customers pay 8.25 cents in sales taxes on each $1 spent, with the state and local cities and counties receiving portions.
So far this calendar year, Waco's rebates total $45.27 million, about 20% more than the $37.69 million it received through November last year.
Elsewhere, Woodway, Hewitt and Robinson received November rebates reflecting year-over-year jumps of 33.5%, 32.5% and 14.6%, respectively.