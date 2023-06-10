Bids are being solicited from contractors interested in overhauling the space at Eighth Street and Mary Avenue where Terry Black's Barbecue plans to open up its Waco home.

Local barbecue fans have been persistent in their inquiries about when Terry Black's Barbecue will ring the dinner bell locally since its plans went public in March of last year.

Progress is being made on that front, according to a newsletter from the Associated General Contractors of America office in Waco. It says Terry Black's Barbecue is pursuing a contractor to remodel and expand the former Morrison Heating & Plumbing Supply building. Not only will Black's Barbecue serve its brisket, ribs, sides and desserts, it will have a neighbor, Opal's Oyster Bar, according to the newsletter.

Invited bidders include Barsh Construction Co., John W. Erwin General Contractor, Mazanec Construction, Built Wright Construction and Mitchell Construction, according to the newsletter. All five are based in the Waco area.

As with any mention of Terry Black's, it is worth noting the chain was founded about a decade ago in Austin and has added locations in Dallas and Lockhart, with designs on Waco. Members of the same Black family that opened Black's Barbecue in Lockhart more than 90 years ago struck out on their own to form Terry Black's, without business ties to Black's. Black's now has added locations in Austin, San Marcos and New Braunfels. Both operations have won plaudits from Texas Monthly.

Bison conference

Big doings in downtown Waco and beyond on Friday and Saturday, as the Texas Bison Association held its 2023 Spring Conference. The Waco Hilton offered room blocks at discounted prices. Local businessman Bill Johnson, most noted for his family roofing business, invited attendees to his ranch on Old Robinson Road to view his bison herd and operation.

The ranch visit included an inspection of Johnson's corral system, holding pens and squeeze shoot, according to the itinerary. Tarleton State University agriculture students talked about grasses bison enjoy munching.

Coach's Smoke BBQ restaurant downtown hosted Friday's social and dinner. Attendees Saturday lunched on bison lasagna and bison filets.

In what must have sounded great to local event promoters, the events calendar states, "If you wish to extend your stay in Waco, there are plenty of fun things to do and see." It mentioned the "world-famous Magnolia silos," the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, Dr Pepper Museum, Waco Mammoth National Monument, Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Waco River Cruise, Fixer Upper home tours, and multiple area wineries.

It also mentioned "several great restaurants located steps from the hotel," reminding us locals of what we sometimes take for granted.

Velvet Taco open

Dallas-based Velvet Taco last week opened a restaurant in Waco, near MOD Pizza between 10th and 11th streets on the Interstate 35 access road — not far from the restaurant row that includes Chick-fil-A, Freddy's and Fazoli's, among others.

The restaurant has seating for 46 inside and patio seating for 45.

"Our team can't wait to share our passion for tacos with the people of Waco," local general manager Cliff Hodge said in a press release on the opening.

Velvet Taco operates in Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee and Oklahoma. The press release says Velvet Taco's menu features "flavors from around the world, including … Tikka Chicken, the Cuban Pig and the Korean Fried Rice." Frequent visitors can earn points and rewards.

Baylor Club

Baylor Club general manager Michael Moser said last week the private club in McLane Stadium is recovering nicely from the COVID-19 pandemic that changed dining plans for many, including frequent guests.

Moser said the fall football season looks promising, as Baylor will play an unprecedented eight home games. Visitors to McLane Stadium will include Texas State University, the University of Utah, Long Island University, the University of Texas, Texas Tech University, Iowa State University, the University of Houston and West Virginia University. The Houston Cougars will visit as a new member of the expanded Big XII. The Bears will travel to games with the University of Central Florida, University of Cincinnati, Kansas State University and Texas Christian University.

Moser reminded that Utah won back-to-back Pac 12 Conference championships, and the University of Texas' trip to Waco and McLane Stadium might be its last before jumping to the Southeastern Conference.

Dutch Bros. at Valley, Franklin

Dutch Bros. Coffee will open a "modular drive-thru coffee shop" at 301 S. Valley Mills Drive, having secured a building permit valued at $350,000.

If that address sounds familiar, it should, as several restaurants operated there over the years, most having a buffet format. The structure is long gone, but property at what some would consider a prime intersection of Franklin Avenue and Valley Mills Drive has remained on the market.

The AMC Galaxy movie theater operates nearby.

Broadband feedback

Texas wants information from the public about internet availability, affordability and use. The Texas Broadband Development Office and Texas State Technical College are collaborating on a survey to gather feedback.

"We know that we can’t do this without partners in the regions and the communities that need this service the most," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a press release. "Your input, passion and local knowledge will help us ensure the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan establishes a clear roadmap to bridge the digital divide and promote digital opportunities for all Texans."

The Texas Digital Opportunity Survey is available online.