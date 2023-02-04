Having dispatched a crack team of taste testers to Austin, their mission being to sample Terry Black's Barbecue, yours truly can vouch for its tastiness. Those testers, by the way, included my wife, daughters and a son-in-law. Why they left me behind is another story.

The Tribune-Herald reported in March last year that Terry Black's Barbecue, a chain that started in Austin about a decade ago, had a deal to open a restaurant in the former Morrison Heating & Plumbing Supply building at Eighth Street and Mary Avenue. Now, construction plans are making the rounds at City Hall, various departments involved in the permitting process taking a look, said Bobby Horner, spokesperson for Waco's inspection services department.

Horner said signs point to an impressive new use of the building, which would undergo extensive interior renovation and expansion. Terry Black's Barbecue will open there a BBQ joint and general store to sell themed merchandise, local real estate agent Clay Fuller said.

The Terry Black's Barbecue website says stores at the company's locations in Lockhart, Austin and Dallas sell hats, T-shirts, rubs, sauces and aprons.

Horner said Rogers-O'Brien Construction will serve as general contractor on creating a Terry Black's presence in downtown Waco. That is the same company overseeing construction of the new Waco High School.

Toasted Yolk

Where was The Toasted Yolk Cafe when the Tribune-Herald needed you?

The Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and drinks is remodeling space at 1725 Washington Ave. Signs have arrived, confirmed Waco real estate agent Colt Kelly, with Kelly Realtors, who brought Toasted Yolk to Waco. Had it already opened, workers would have been quotable sources for last Sunday's Tribune-Herald feature on rising egg prices.

The chain's menu includes "Egg Specialties," that highlight wondrous uses for the egg in preparing meals. There is the Cowboy Scramble, for example, which features two split buttermilk biscuits covered with bacon, sausage, ham, onions and three scrambled eggs topped with country gravy. Obviously a light dish for diners watching their calories and cholesterol.

Joking aside, the offerings look yummy, personally speaking. They include French toast, Belgian waffles, buttermilk pancakes, brisket tacos and the pork chop breakfast. Later in the day, diners can avail themselves of soup, sandwiches, salads, chili, grilled chicken and more.

Bank buy

Here's a transaction one does not see every day, involving a bank and a credit union chummy enough to make deals with each other.

Citizens State Bank and First Central Credit Union have announced Citizens State Bank will sell its location in Marlin to First Central Credit Union.

Citizens State Bank Chair Harry Brooks said in a press release the bank is selling its Marlin location to focus resources on Harris and Tyler counties.

The credit union "will assume certain deposit liabilities and acquire certain assets, including real estate, personal property, loans, and other assets," the press release says.

As of Dec. 31, the Marlin branch had $26.3 million in deposits.

First Central President and CEO Jo Betsy Tyler said the acquisition allows it to offer new products, services, technology and financial options to Marlin, surrounding communities and Falls County. Around since 1937, it now has branches in McLennan, Brown and Hill counties.

Building permit roundup

Recently issued building permits of note include one valued at $4 million to Envases Commerce, which will place a commercial building at 1901 Wycon Drive. Based in Mexico and with production facilities internationally, Envases announced it will make aluminum cans in Waco. Waco and McLennan County in late 2020 signed off on economic development grants of up to $6.8 million in support of Envases' planned $100 million investment in Waco operations.

Billy Bob's Burgers, 300 S. Second St. downtown, took out a permit for "tenant space reallocation," according to information provided by the local office of Associated General Contractors of America in its newsletter.