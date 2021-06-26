Mike Copeland: Tilt, boutiques at Richland Mall; Bellmead Luby's closing; Locals on Forbes list; Hotel hopes

Waco's top tourist attractions, based on year-to-date attendance, are Magnolia Market at the Silos, Cameron Park Zoo, Mayborn Museum, Dr Pepper Museum and Waco Mammoth National Monument, Pendergraft said.

The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., hosted a ceremony Thursday for its new gift shop and Thirst Aid Station. Representatives of the Greater Waco, Cen-Tex Hispanic and Cen-Tex African American chambers of commerce attended.

"The launch of the gift shop and Thirst Aid Station symbolizes the fast-paced growth we're seeing here at the museum," museum President and CEO Chris Dyer said in a press release on the ceremony. "The global pandemic threw us for a loop at first, but we're on track to see the visitation numbers we projected before COVID-19 hit."

During the pandemic, the museum designed and launched new experiences that include Make-A-Soda and Taste-A Soda, he said.

"If it's been a while since you visited the Museum, it's time to come back and see us," Dyer said in the press release.

The gift shop is open to visitors without the purchase of an admission ticket. The Thirst Aid Station, meanwhile, will be available for rentals, weddings, birthdays, block parties and special events, Dyer said.

