Mike Copeland: Tilt, boutiques at Richland Mall; Bellmead Luby's closing; Locals on Forbes list; Hotel hopes

Boutiques and a Tilt Court-branded fun center are beating paths to Richland Mall, confirmed a spokesperson for mall ownership, CBL Properties.
Stacey Keating said Tilt Court intends to develop a 44,000-square-foot venue in the former Bealls/Gordmans space at the mall, Waco Drive at State Highway 6. A press release from the Dallas-based entity says attractions will include laser tag, mini-bowling, bumper cars and amusement rides.
A snack bar will sell pizza, pretzels, nachos, hot dogs and more.
"Our guests will never be bored," Tilt Studio President Ron Kostelny said in the press release. "Our team really knows how to entertain and amaze."
Tilt is part of the Dallas-based Nickels and Dimes company.
Elsewhere at Richland Mall, family owned and operated boutiques are busting out all over, the list including Kurvy's Boutique, Angela B., Sistahs Couture and Hacienda Decor. Their presence would seem to reflect CBL Properties' stated goal of bringing more shops with a local flavor into its shopping centers.
Keating said the mall soon will identify other new shops under development.
Bellmead Luby's closing
Luby's Cafeteria in Bellmead will close for good following dinner service Wednesday, longtime manager Merle Rossow confirmed Friday.
So Greater Waco will be left without a national-brand cafeteria, Luby's following the legendary Piccadilly in calling it quits locally. Piccadilly, as locals of a certain age know, long anchored the Lake Air Mall where Target now is located, relocating to Richland Mall when Lake Air was demolished.
Rossow and Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary confirmed interest in the Luby's site by the QuikTrip convenience store chain.
Locals on 'Forbes Next 1000'
Waco residents Devin Li and his wife, Jaja Chen, appear on Forbes magazine's "Forbes Next 1000," which recognizes upwardly mobile professionals and entrepreneurs whose accomplishments merit consideration.
The Forbes narrative says Li and Chen "founded Waco Cha, a premium boba tea company based in Waco, Texas with the mission of creating a diverse community through quality boba tea beverages and Taiwanese and Chinese food."
Hey Sugar move
Hey Sugar Candy has created a cavity at 808 Austin Ave.
The popular downtown sweet shop is moving to 324 S. Sixth St., the former home of Welhous Bikes, which relocated to the Clifton community.
Michael Taylor, with Kelly Realtors, put Hey Sugar in the South Sixth Street space. Renovations will push its reopening to mid-to-late July.
H-E-B Grilling Open
Grocery chain H-E-B is hosting its first ever Grilling Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time July 1. Available on H-E-B's YouTube and Facebook sites, the 12-hour presentation will be filled with grilling tips, cooking techniques, recipe shares and celebrity appearances, according to a press release from Sarah O'Connor-Guffey and H-E-B.
Among the notables taking part in grilling demonstrations are Camila Alves McConaughey, wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, Houston Astros' star Alex Bregman and members of the Randy Rogers Band, the release says.
Hotel hopes
Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, said local hoteliers have high hopes for summertime travel, now that COVID-19 is on the run. She said Waco's hotel occupancy rate through May averaged 70.7%, compared with 51.1% during the same period last year. The rate had dropped even further as the pandemic took its toll on the economy.
"Conventions are coming back," Pendergraft said in an email. "In fact, we have a very large convention in-house this week: the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. They are expecting at least 600 girls from all over the state of Texas to attend. Sporting events also are back in force."
Waco's top tourist attractions, based on year-to-date attendance, are Magnolia Market at the Silos, Cameron Park Zoo, Mayborn Museum, Dr Pepper Museum and Waco Mammoth National Monument, Pendergraft said.
The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., hosted a ceremony Thursday for its new gift shop and Thirst Aid Station. Representatives of the Greater Waco, Cen-Tex Hispanic and Cen-Tex African American chambers of commerce attended.
"The launch of the gift shop and Thirst Aid Station symbolizes the fast-paced growth we're seeing here at the museum," museum President and CEO Chris Dyer said in a press release on the ceremony. "The global pandemic threw us for a loop at first, but we're on track to see the visitation numbers we projected before COVID-19 hit."
During the pandemic, the museum designed and launched new experiences that include Make-A-Soda and Taste-A Soda, he said.
"If it's been a while since you visited the Museum, it's time to come back and see us," Dyer said in the press release.
The gift shop is open to visitors without the purchase of an admission ticket. The Thirst Aid Station, meanwhile, will be available for rentals, weddings, birthdays, block parties and special events, Dyer said.
Promise, challenges for economy
The Dallas Federal Reserve Bank last week issued its Texas Economic Update, mentioning the struggle employers are facing to fill vacancies.
"The Texas economy is on the path to a solid recovery although the pace of growth has slowed due to supply-side issues, such as difficulty finding workers and wide-scale shortages of materials," Dallas Fed Senior Business Economist Laila Assanie said in a video accompanying the report.
The report says labor demand appears elevated at a time of limited supply. About half of Texas firms are trying to fill open positions, with a majority of those looking for workers finding the search difficult.
The report says finding people to fill low-skill positions is most challenging.
Home prices continue to rise, reflecting an imbalance in supply and demand.
"Activity in the Texas residential real estate market is red-hot," Assanie said. "Home sales remain elevated, and home prices are rising at a record pace. Apartment rents and demand are also growing at a rapid clip after experiencing some weaknesses in 2020."
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce weighed in on the help-wanted phenomenon, saying in a newsletter that "workforce and talent has quickly become the most talked-about business challenge." It says the chamber remains committed to helping employers find quality candidates.
Jennifer Branch, chamber director of existing industries and workforce development, encouraged visits to www.wacotxjobs.com. Companies wanting to view resumes may visit www.wacotxjobs.com/employers.