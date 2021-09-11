Mike Copeland: Tilt permit for Richland Mall; Sales tax strength; Firm buys Hobbs plant

Waco's sales tax rebates from the Texas Comptroller's Office continue to create good news. The city's $3.9 million September check is nearly $800,000 more than the $3.2 million rebate in September last year. Rebates this month reflect July sales reported to the Comptroller's Office in August.

Local governments get larger rebates when consumers spend more. A shopper in Greater Waco pays 8.25 cents in sales tax on every $1 spent on taxable goods and services. All sales tax revenue is forwarded to the state, which then sends rebates to cities, counties and special taxing districts.

So far this calendar year Waco has received rebates totaling $36 million, about 19.9% more than at this time last year.

This is not a localized phenomenon. The Comptroller's Office this month sent rebates totaling $925 million to local governments statewide, which is 20.9% more than what it refunded in September last year. Sales tax revenue goes into Waco's general fund, paying for basic services such as police and fire protection while helping keep property taxes in check.

Retail stories

Intriguing stories to be found on the National Retail Federation website address the performance of retail in 2020, considering changes in buying habits and trends due partly to COVID-19 and hunkering-down mandates.