Mike Copeland: Toasted Yolk; D.C. fly-in; Appraisal protest presentation; Free Comic Book Day

A restaurant chain enjoying explosive growth, The Toasted Yolk, has signed a long-term lease on the former Marlow furniture building at 18th Street and Washington Avenue. Its menu and atmosphere are eclectic, said franchisee Jerry Doerr, sporting a "bright, bright lime green color scheme" and food options ranging from shrimp cilantro salad, brisket tacos and junkyard fries to buttermilk pancakes, Belgian waffles, crepes and omelets.

Colt Kelly, with Kelly Realtors Commercial, closed the deal. He said The Toasted Yolk will remodel the 6,000-square-foot space, applying its own style. He said the address and building should well serve The Toasted Yolk.

Doerr said he and his wife, Melissa, will exercise their territorial rights to open locations in Waco, Temple and Killeen. He said they have opened other spots in The Heights and Bellaire in the Houston area, but relinquished rights to open four in San Antonio, finding Central Texas lease rates more palatable.

Doerr said interest in the brand "is blowing up" and that new locations are planned around the state and beyond. Its website says the chain has locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas.

"This is a 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. restaurant open seven days a week. It has a full bar and serves breakfast and lunch all day," Doerr said. "Typically, the kitchen can handle 225 seats, but this one is a bit larger than normal. There will be a separate room for meetings, with audiovisual equipment, and a patio area with 20 or more seats. I like the stand-alone feature of the building. It is just four walls, which is what our architectural design team wants."

Doerr said it is not a sports bar, but will have TVs.

He expects an opening between December and February.

Cottonwood Creek Market apartments

Cottonwood Creek Market, the development between Interstate 35 and New Road occupied by Main Event, Cinemark and Topgolf, soon will add apartments to the mix. Waco this month issued 13 permits for apartment buildings at 2201 Creekview Drive within the site, each valued at between $2.1 million and $2.7 million. Eleven permits were issued to build garages ranging in value from $84,590 to $97,625, according to city records. Yet another permit valued at $800,000 was issued to build a clubhouse.

NewQuest Properties, based in Houston, also has announced plans to build rental homes on the acreage.

D.C. fly-in

Since the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce last hosted a trip to Washington, D.C., the country has elected a new president, the COVID-19 pandemic has waned and waxed and waned again, inflation has raged and Russia has invaded Ukraine.

So locals and their elected leaders have much to talk about.

That in mind, the chamber through May 16 is taking reservations for a Washington, D.C., fly-in scheduled June 13-16. Participants pay $595 to register, and are responsible for their own airfare and lodging.

Chamber director of public policy Jacob Hogan said the chamber has secured a block of hotel rooms, and by registering, participants agree to use those rooms.

A chamber fact sheet says travelers have the opportunity to discuss issues with national leaders "and to advocate for policies beneficial to our businesses, community and state." The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will brief the contingent on regional issues. Attendees also may hear about legislation affecting local business and speak personally with members of Congressional and the Senate and with administrators in federal agencies in team meetings.

Hogan said seating is limited, and he urged early registration.

For more information, call Hogan at 254-757-5631.

Appraisal protest presentation

Roughneck 2 Real Estate and Michael Berlanga will give a presentation Monday on effective ways to protest property appraisals, which are now much in the news.

The session will last from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in a meeting room of the Waco Hilton, Franklin Avenue at University Parks Drive.

Attendance is free, but registration at mcadprotest.com is requested.

Free Comic Book Day

May 7 is Free Comic Book Day, and Bankston's Comics at 1321 S. Valley Mills Drive will participate.

"Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community. Bringing everyone together, finding books for all to enjoy, and seeing people of all ages — children, teens, and adults — sharing our passion for comic books is incredible," Bankston's manager Roger Moore said in a press release.

This will be Bankston's 21st year celebrating the event involving thousands of participating stores. Attractions besides the comic books themselves will include Waco comic artists and writers Danny Flores, Joey Gonzales, Armando Ramirez and Galen Ihlenfeldt, who will bring sketches and artwork.

Bouncy houses, a representative of the Hewitt Public Library and DeeJay Versatile also will appear, according to the press release. For more information, go to freecomicbookday.com.

Building permit roundup

Several building permits of interest were issued in recent weeks, including one valued at $2.5 million for a building shell on Steinbeck Bend Drive for whiskey barrel storage.

Another for $2.2 million was issued for a restaurant or retail building shell at 9111 Jordan Lane, just off Highway 84.

A permit valued at $250,000 will allow renovations to the convenience store at 3315 Hillcrest Drive, previously branded as a Ben's Short Stop, but not longer.

And a $45,000 permit was issued to finish out space for retail at 729 Washington Ave., already home to a Tecovas western store and boot shop.

Gas prices

Dropping gasoline prices did not last long. AAA Texas, in its Weekend Gas Watch released Thursday, said the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded increased 7 cents, to $3.77, during the past week.

Waco's norm jumped 10 cents, from $3.60 to $3.70, during the same period.

AAA blamed concerns over supply disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and increased demand as the summer driving season approaches.

The national average on Thursday stood at $4.12 per gallon.

