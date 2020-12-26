Mike Copeland: Topgolf shoots for spring; Austin Avenue deal; Chicken news; Restaurant Recovery Initiative

The Topgolf website prominently touts the new Waco venue, advising it will open this spring, though an exact date is not provided. The recent appearance of massive perimeter netting also is making progress known, and Topgolf's arrival is impressive, considering the pandemic-related obstacles it faces.
The complex near New Road and Interstate 35 where Topgolf is under construction also will include a Cinemark movie theater and a Main Event venue with bowling, laser tag and arcade games.
Topgolf is building a "backyard-style" facility with 30 climate-controlled hitting bays, rather than one of its multi-story structures common in larger markets. Its Toptracer shot tracing with micro-chipped golf balls, which enables golfing games that have proven engaging to avid golfers and neophytes alike, will still play a central role.
The space will include a full-service restaurant and bar, bean bag toss and life-sized Jenga, and seating areas with fire pits and picnic-style dining areas. Other amenities include a 13-foot video wall, more than 50 high-definition TVs, a 9-hole miniature golf course and a live music stage.
Austin Avenue building deal
Another building on Austin Avenue, in the heart of downtown Waco's development scene, soon will have a new owner.
Commercial real estate agent Gregg Glime confirmed a deal is near completion on the WM & K Clemens structure, but could not elaborate.
"The building isn't scheduled to close for another couple months, and unfortunately I cannot give out any information on the buyer/user, other than I think it's going to be another awesome addition to downtown," Glime wrote in an email, referring to closing a deal on the vacant building.
Built in 1929, the structure covers more than 17,000 square feet and anchors a corner near the Waco Hippodrome Theatre, Cameron Trading Co. and Suit City, amid a growing number of boutiques and cafes.
The asking price was $1.4 million for the building which "offers tall ceilings, huge and plentiful windows, multiple floors and an incredible store-front entrance," according to Glime's tout sheet, which also states the structure is in the Tax Increment Financing Zone and Downtown Public Improvement District.
Slim Chickens
As the Tribune-Herald first reported in July, a restaurant chain specializing in chicken tenders called Slim Chickens will take the former Chili's, then Bella Luna Italian Bistro, location at Bosque Boulevard and Valley Mills Drive.
The building there was leveled to accommodate new construction.
Founded in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has about 100 locations. Besides tenders, it offers chicken wings, sides and a la carte items including fried pickles, fried mushrooms and fried okra, according to its website.
Waco's Chili's relocated to Bagby Avenue and South Valley Mills Drive.
'Cane's Across America'
Another player in this game of chicken fingers, Raising Cane's, has announced its "Cane's Across America" tour featuring two new food trucks.
"Decked out with revolving disco balls and fully functioning kitchens — one even has a DJ booth — Raising Cane's epic new food trucks will be hitting the road in early 2021. … As part of their nationwide tour in Spring 2021, the food trucks will make special appearances everywhere from music festivals to community events, sporting events to hospitals, even homes for celebrities and a few lucky Caniacs," the name for the chain uses for its fans.
Spokesperson Russell Ford said the tour is being finalized, so it has not been determined if Waco or Central Texas will be a future stop.
One of the two trucks is 24 feet long, the other 18 feet long. Each was designed by Cruising Kitchens and "features disco ball hubcaps, custom grills, disco balls, tiger-print seats, Raising Cane hood ornaments and mud flaps."
Cane's, with 540 locations, will celebrate its 25th anniversary in August and is aiming to serve chicken from its trucks in all 50 states before then, according to the press release.
Restaurant Recovery Initiative
The Texas Workforce Commission wants to help restaurants respond to the COVID-19 pandemic "through new strategies to open and operate safely in an era of social distancing," according to a press release.
The workforce commission has launched the Restaurant Recovery Initiative, complete with videos that help employers adapt to remote and contactless operations "and in taking advantage of new service delivery trends," the press release states.
The initiative also sets aside up to $500,000 for courses and testing for food handler permits and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission certifications.
"This program can help all Texas restaurant owners and operators learn new ways to get their businesses back up and running," Commission Chair Bryan Daniel wrote in the press release. "TWC's efforts to spur additional job growth in the Texas restaurant industry is a critical piece of rebuilding the state's economy."
Video topics will include online ordering, curbside pickup, delivery, e-commerce platforms, customer service and optimizing restaurant space.