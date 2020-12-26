Mike Copeland: Topgolf shoots for spring; Austin Avenue deal; Chicken news; Restaurant Recovery Initiative

Waco's Chili's relocated to Bagby Avenue and South Valley Mills Drive.

'Cane's Across America'

Another player in this game of chicken fingers, Raising Cane's, has announced its "Cane's Across America" tour featuring two new food trucks.

"Decked out with revolving disco balls and fully functioning kitchens — one even has a DJ booth — Raising Cane's epic new food trucks will be hitting the road in early 2021. … As part of their nationwide tour in Spring 2021, the food trucks will make special appearances everywhere from music festivals to community events, sporting events to hospitals, even homes for celebrities and a few lucky Caniacs," the name for the chain uses for its fans.

Spokesperson Russell Ford said the tour is being finalized, so it has not been determined if Waco or Central Texas will be a future stop.

One of the two trucks is 24 feet long, the other 18 feet long. Each was designed by Cruising Kitchens and "features disco ball hubcaps, custom grills, disco balls, tiger-print seats, Raising Cane hood ornaments and mud flaps."

Cane's, with 540 locations, will celebrate its 25th anniversary in August and is aiming to serve chicken from its trucks in all 50 states before then, according to the press release.