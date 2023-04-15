Turner Brothers Development, which made its mark on downtown Waco with projects such as Union Hall and the Hippodrome Theatre renovation, is completing Hawn Plaza about 30 miles down Interstate 35 in Temple.

Hawn Plaza is comprised of Hawn Tower, Hawn West and the Arcadia Theatre. Developers restored a former hotel to create Hawn Tower, which is described in a press release as "luxurious apartments that offer the perfect blend of comfort and convenience." It features 31 units with spacious layouts, high-end finishes, modern appliances and views of downtown, the press release says.

Hawn West, a former department store, has become a mixed-use development featuring residential, commercial and office space. It and Hawn Tower sit beside the newly renovated Arcadia Theatre.

Preleasing has started on 57 units in Hawn Plaza.

The Turner brothers of Turner Brothers Development, Shane Turner and Cody Turner, graduated from Baylor University.

Gas prices

International geopolitical events — specifically, planned production cuts by some of the world's largest oil producers — have caused average gas prices in every major metropolitan area in Texas to rise above $3 per gallon.

The statewide average in Texas rose 10 cents, to $3.32, during the week ending Thursday, according to the AAA Texas weekend gas watch. Waco saw a 7-cent increase, to $3.19, during that same period. Waco's norm ties with Lubbock and Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood for the second-lowest in Texas. Only Tyler's $3.16-per-gallon average is lower, according to AAA Texas.

"As the summer driving season is just around the corner, it is unlikely prices will decrease any time soon short of an economic slowdown," AAA Texas said in a press release.

Paper mill smell test

The Tribune-Herald last week wrote a story updating Graphic Packaging International's plans to place a $1 billion paper mill in Waco, specifically on nearly 120 acres along Gateway Boulevard. It has secured a $20 million permit to build a warehouse, just to get the ball rolling.

Several readers responded online that this development is a stinker, that paper mills notoriously create an odor neighbors can barely tolerate.

But Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said Graphic Packaging's paper mill should pass the smell test. She and other locals visited another such Graphic Packaging facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, while performing due diligence. She said they were pleasantly surprised.

"This is not a virgin paper mill involving cutting down trees and converting them to paper. That process creates a lot of sulfur and the smell associated with paper mills," Collins said. "This is a mill that recycles used corrugated boxes into new paperboard. There is no smell."

Aluminum cans rolling out

Envases Group, a Mexico-based company specializing in containers, as its name suggests, has begun operations at its new aluminum can production and distribution center in Waco. The company announced in December 2020 its intention to place a 450,000-square-foot facility in Waco's Texas Central Park.

"Envases will create over 120 new, skilled, full-time production jobs, more than 300 indirect jobs (maintenances activities, supplies, distribution of the products, etc.) and more than 250 jobs in the construction of the facility," the Greater Waco Chamber said in a press release announcing Envases' plans.

The Waco operation will focus on aluminum containers commonly used for soft drinks, beers, energy drinks, teas and non-carbonated beverages.

Knauf progress

Knauf Group, based in Germany, last month started lifting "massive concrete panels" into place for the 600,000-square-foot insulation plant it is building in McGregor's industrial park. Construction "continues on-pace to have the facility open and fully functional in early 2024," Knauf said in a press release.

The seventh Knauf manufacturing facility in the United States will produce 150 million square feet of insulation annually, enough to insulate 125,000 homes a year, the press release says. Knauf said it has hired people to fill key management positions, and soon will announce the process for filling nearly 150 positions locally.

"This construction site is being watched by Knauf team members around the world, and we believe when its doors open next year, it will be one of the finest and most productive facilities of its kind, globally," said Kevin McHugh, Knauf Insulation North America senior vice president.

Retailer churn

Foot Locker last month announced it would close 420 stores by 2026, targeting locations in malls. It also said it would close 125 Champs Sports locations this year. Waco's Richland Mall has one of each.

Yours truly is not aware of a list of store closings being circulated, and calls to local stores produced only referrals to corporate headquarters.

Tony Aversa, Foot Locker's senior vice president for store development, told online news site Axios the company will soften the blow by opening hundreds of "concept" stores nationally. Whether mall-store closings and concept store openings will materialize on a one-to-one basis remains to be seen.

Foot Locker President Mary Dillon told Axios the company is "revitalizing" its relationship with Nike, the brand having reduced the number of retailers it allows to sell its products while shifting to direct sales.

A convenience store in Richland Mall? Looks that way. Its website store listing says Snack Plus is coming soon to sell "snack foods, groceries, over-the-counter drugs, drinks and more." It will do business right outside Tilt Studio, the site says.

By the way, Bed Bath & Beyond also has announced store closings nationally, but the store at Central Texas Marketplace is not on the hit list.

23 of 2023's most gas-guzzling cars 23 of 2023's most gas-guzzling cars Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd V12 Vantage Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ Audi R8 Coupe quattro Audi R8 Spyder quattro Lamborghini Huracan Coupe Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Bentley Flying Spur Bentley Continental GT Speed Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Dodge Charger SRT Widebody Cadillac CT5 V Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody Ferrari North America Inc. 812 Competizione Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Phantom Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Carbon Aero Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Ghost Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Cullinan Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 680 4Matic Ferrari North America Inc. 812 GTS Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Monza SP1 Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Daytona SP3 Bugatti Chiron