Mike Copeland: Twisted Root reopening; Guess BBQ gift from 'Drew Barrymore Show'; Retail spending; Magnolia Foundation storm help

Twisted Root Burger Co., at northbound Interstate 35 and South Second Street, will reopen Wednesday after closing for a year because of COVID-19.
“We are working to bring back as many employees as we can,” spokesperson Blythe Grates said by email. “We have our former general manager there, as well as about 12 returning employees. We are in the process of hiring all positions. We definitely have more to fill.”
Twisted Root in Waco has really been through it. Before the closure because of COVID-19, the restaurant had seen its address practically become ground zero for the widening of Interstate 35, a heavy-equipment-centric project producing detours, noise and clogged lanes galore before the pandemic arrived.
But the public now gets a second chance to sample its food and ambience, a “quirky” scene, says its website, including four projectors to access sporting events and specialty menu items including the Big Tex burger, with its cheddar, guacamole, fried onion strings and chipotle sauce, priced at $9.50. Then there’s Le Wagyu, which is Texas Wagyu beef from A Bar N Ranch, dijon-crusted with thyme, caramelized onions and gruyere cheese.
Drink choices include beer, wine, sake and softer stuff. Lemon Icebox Pie is among the desserts, and the specialty list includes the Fat Elvis, a chocolate, banana and peanut butter shake with bacon peanut crumbles.
Management hopes it is all good enough to stop traffic.
As the Tribune-Herald reported Monday, the $341 million widening of Interstate 35 through Waco has reached its midway point, with completion still scheduled in 2023, though crews continue to best timetables.
The project, as expected, has produced trying times for fast-food joints along the I-35 frontage road near Seventh, Eighth and Ninth streets, with manpower and machinery regularly impeding traffic and access.
On the flip side, project contractor Webber has dispatched 195 employees to Waco, and 12 subcontractors have assigned 100 employees to the widening, Webber spokesperson Mari Pillar said by email.
Their presence creates demand for meals, lodging and retail.
Guess gift from ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
Despite the deep freeze, Waco’s Guess Family Barbecue, 2803 Franklin Ave., opened its doors to feed Oncor crews in town to restore power in Waco. Owners Reid Guess and Gene Vinnykov found themselves being interviewed on TV’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” for their good deeds.
Barrymore surprised the restaurant owners with a $15,000 donation of food product from Tyson Foods, spokesperson Jessica Liik said.
Retail group predicts big spending
Americans will find their wallets, money belts, charge cards and online ordering sites this year in a big way, the National Retail Federation predicts.
It expects retail sales to grow between 6.5% and 8.2% in 2021, to $4.3 trillion, “as more individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens.”
“Despite the continuing health and economic challenges COVID-19 presents, we are very optimistic that healthy consumer fundamentals, pent-up demand and widespread distribution of the vaccine will generate increased economic growth, retail sales and consumer spending,” federation President and CEO Matthew Shay wrote in a press release.
According to the press release, early counting shows 2020 retail sales beat those in 2019 by 6.7% despite the pandemic. Online and other non-store sales continued to show clout, accounting for almost 22% of sales, or about $969 billion.
Best Buy layoffs, store closures
In a related story, leaders of electronics giant Best Buy said Thursday the company has laid off about 5,000 mostly full-time employees and will close brick-and-mortar locations yet to be identified publicly. At the same time, the company is hiring about 2,000 part-time employees.
It makes this moves expecting online sales to reach 40% of total sales soon, Chief Financial Officer Matthew Bilunas said during a quarterly earnings call.
The company has “closed approximately 20 large-format locations each of the past two years and expect to close a higher number this year,” CEO Corie Barry said during the call. The Minneapolis-based chain has 450 leases coming up for renewal over the next three years, and it has been pursuing shorter leases, “which will continue to provide us flexibility,” Barry said.
Best Buy operates locally at Central Texas Marketplace.
Magnolia Foundation donations
Magnolia Foundation, a tax-exempt organization formed by Chip and Joanna Gaines, has pledged $100,000 to three groups helping people affected by Texas’ recent record-setting freeze. Recipients include Habitat for Humanity Texas’ Disaster Relief Services, Feeding Texas, and Mission Waco, according to a post announcing the initiative.
Money going to Mission Waco will benefit My Brother’s Keeper, a 56-bed homeless shelter, and Our Manna House, a home for people undergoing alcohol and drug rehabilitation. The storm damaged both facilities. A related ministry, Jubilee Food Market at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, also will receive money to assist in restocking shelves with bread, milk, eggs and meat following unprecedented customer demand during the big freeze.
“Mission Waco had some major hits at My Brother’s Keeper and Manna House that are going to cost us,” Mission Waco founder Jimmy Dorrell said by email. “Hopefully, those donations can be used for needed repairs.”
Urban REAP, Jubilee’s neighbor and home to an aquaponic greenhouse, fared remarkably well under the circumstances, Executive Director John Calaway said by email.
“The greenhouse, fish and plants are great,” Calaway wrote. “We didn’t lose electricity, and therefore had heat, and we had freeze-proofed our water pipes and spigots, so our water is fine. The compost machine has had some hiccups, so we kept it on ‘energy-save’ all week.”
Unfortunately, plants were lost in the garden outside the greenhouse.
“We will have to see what perennials come back, but luckily it is spring, so there will be plenty of starts to replace anything that died,” Calaway said.
The Gaineses faced challenges of their own from the storm, opening the door to their restaurant, Magnolia Table, to discover it flooded by a broken pipe, according to the announcement.