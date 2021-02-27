Mike Copeland: Twisted Root reopening; Guess BBQ gift from 'Drew Barrymore Show'; Retail spending; Magnolia Foundation storm help

Twisted Root Burger Co., at northbound Interstate 35 and South Second Street, will reopen Wednesday after closing for a year because of COVID-19.

“We are working to bring back as many employees as we can,” spokesperson Blythe Grates said by email. “We have our former general manager there, as well as about 12 returning employees. We are in the process of hiring all positions. We definitely have more to fill.”

Twisted Root in Waco has really been through it. Before the closure because of COVID-19, the restaurant had seen its address practically become ground zero for the widening of Interstate 35, a heavy-equipment-centric project producing detours, noise and clogged lanes galore before the pandemic arrived.

But the public now gets a second chance to sample its food and ambience, a “quirky” scene, says its website, including four projectors to access sporting events and specialty menu items including the Big Tex burger, with its cheddar, guacamole, fried onion strings and chipotle sauce, priced at $9.50. Then there’s Le Wagyu, which is Texas Wagyu beef from A Bar N Ranch, dijon-crusted with thyme, caramelized onions and gruyere cheese.