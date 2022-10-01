Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner

Just call Justin Blalock "Uncle Worm," a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm's. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.

Blalock said he has spent six or seven months restoring the place, repairing or replacing plumbing and wiring and giving it a fresh coat of paint. He wants to capture much of what the Red Barn offered when it was popular. He may resurrect the Red Barn menu from its heyday decades ago.

For now, Blalock books only special events in the venue. He parks his food truck on the parking lot when he is not catering somewhere. Social media serves as his dinner bell, which he rings when he is cooking up something special. Followers then beat a path to North 19th Street. Blalock describes his offerings as "Texas cuisine," long on smoke and barbecue. But he dropped "smokehouse" from the name to eliminate misconceptions.

"I don't want to be boxed in," Blalock said. "We have 20 core menu items, including hand-cut filets, Italian dishes, and southern comfort food. My executive chef is Nate Gay, and I'm the pitmaster. We will have a wall of specials every week, maybe offer a tour of Italy. We want to work closely with local farmers to include a farm-to-table experience."

Blalock said friends dubbed him "worm" back in school because he admittedly was a little rascal who wormed his way into and out of mischief.

"Teachers loved me, but I did cause a lot of trouble," he said. "I don't like it, but I'm family oriented, and my nieces and nephews ran with it."

New Outlook tenants

The Outlook, a 50,000-square-foot development on Highway 84 in Woodway, is filling up nicely. A potential tenant proposes placing a 5,500-square-foot steakhouse around an amphitheater, real estate agent Gregg Glime said. The city of Woodway confirmed a prospect has submitted plans. The general contractor was identified as a company with projects ongoing in Texas, Tennessee and California, and whose resume includes cafe construction in Nashville, Sacramento and Georgetown, near Austin.

Also, Ascension Providence has signed a lease on 6,300 square feet at The Outlook, with Woodway again confirming it has received plans. Ascension Providence said it would soon announce plans for the site.

Glime said other tenants include Oak & Ivy Wine Bar Bistro, Heritage Creamery and Bodyhack Labs, a fitness, wellness and recovery center.

Lee Trevino visit

Golf legend Lee Trevino, a Texas native, will visit Waco to help the Texas Sports Hall of Fame launch its new series of Lone Star Luncheons, said Bruce Gietzen, who serves on the Hall of Fame executive committee.

Trevino won six major championships and 29 PGA events during a career that saw him rise from humble beginnings to millionaire. He was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 1974, when it was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. But Gietzen said to his knowledge Trevino has never visited the Hall of Fame since it relocated to Waco in 1993.

Trevino will speak Nov. 2 at the Hall of Fame, University Parks Drive near Interstate 35. Gietzen said a limited number of tables and sponsorships remain available, and anyone interested should call the hall.

I-35

Whatever the exact date, the $341 million reconstruction of Interstate 35 between Bellmead and Waco is mercifully about to end. The Texas Department of Transportation recently quoted Dec. 21 as the target.

But TxDOT has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 1 p.m. Nov. 9 under the interstate at Fourth and Fifth streets. Parking is available nearby, according to a press release.

Big 12 commissioner visit

Anyone who wants to know more about college football conference realignment, including the defections of the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to the Southeastern Conference and what it all means for Baylor University, may want to circle Oct. 25 on their calendars. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark will speak at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's Tip Off Luncheon at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Yormark has previously served as CEO of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and COO of Roc Nation, rapper Jay-Z's entertainment agency.

Tickets cost $55, and sponsorships are available. More information is available at wacochamber.com or by calling the chamber.

Sironia building

Asking price for the Sironia building at 1509 Austin Ave. has been slashed by $900,000, but is not being publicized, said real estate agent Gregg Glime, who is listing the property for co-owners Holly Harris and Martha Sanders.

The building dates to 1954, when it was built to replace a women's dress shop, Sachs Austin Avenue, destroyed during the 1953 tornado. It now serves as home to several boutiques centered around a 100-seat restaurant and a central check-out area. Harris and Sanders do not intend to close Sironia, the business.

"The price has dropped significantly," Glime said. "I think they are motivated sellers wanting the right fit and good buyers. We're restructuring with a lease-back option, which we considered in the price adjustment."

Glime said he is asking serious lookers to call him for a quote or to make an offer.