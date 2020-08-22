Mike Copeland: Unemployment continues lower; Hotel opening; QuikTrip coming; Building permit roundup

"Starting in mid-July, our occupancy rate was even with the state a couple of weeks, but we've started to pull away," she said. "Not everything is hunky-dory. We're still certainly in recovery mode. But it makes one hopeful to see these higher numbers, especially with new hotels opening."

A Residence Inn property under construction adjacent to Central Texas Marketplace likely will open within two months, Pendergraft said.

"Of course, this does great things for hotel revenue, but these people are eating in restaurants, floating on the river, throwing some axes," she said, laughing, referencing the opening of Stumpy's Hatchet House downtown.

QuikTrip permit

The Tribune-Herald reported many months ago that QuikTrip, a Tulsa-based convenience store chain, planned to open its first Waco location.

A reader responded with an email to the effect that QuikTrip is no ordinary highway stop for gas and munchies. She said its locations have a quality that is hard to describe. They have an air of professionalism and quality.

She regularly inquires about progress on the QuikTrip front.