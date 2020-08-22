Mike Copeland: Unemployment continues lower; Pandemic hotel opening; QuikTrip coming; Building permit roundup

Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, confirmed Tru’s truly bold move. She said staffers from the city’s tourism and convention center offices were visiting the property Friday, doing their homework before touting the venue to visitors eyeing Waco.

Actually, Tru is arriving as hoteliers are enjoying a rebound, Pendergraft said. The citywide hotel occupancy rate plummeted to 29.5% in April, when the virus began tightening its grip and travelers stayed away in droves. Compare that number with the 79.5% occupancy rate in April 2019.

Waco has emerged as a force in the travel and tourism industry, with Magnolia Market at the Silos leading the charge. The city has become a state leader in attracting visitors and filling hotels to near capacity.

Pendergraft sees a glimmer of hope in a return to those days.

Since April, the occupancy rate rose to 40.3% in May and 52.2% in June before falling to 44.9% upon the virus’ re-emergence last month. August is shaping up as a breakthrough month, Pendergraft said. The occupancy rate on Aug. 15 reached 74.3%, she said. Granted, that was the Saturday before students started moving into their dorms at Baylor University, and parents and students seemingly formed a caravan to Waco.