Mike Copeland: Union Hall full; H-E-B remodel; Riverside campsite plans; Building permit roundup

Union Hall food hall at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue is full, so the owners will subdivide a previously unused space to accommodate expansion.
“We have a ton of great, new things coming to Union Hall,” spokesperson Jesse Rice said by email. “We are thankful for the community’s support even in the midst of this ongoing pandemic. We are now 100% leased.”
Rice said five new operations soon will arrive at Union Hall.
The Salad Stand and Zuke’s Tea Bar “are under construction and will open soon,” Rice wrote. “We also have Waco Melt (gourmet grilled cheese), Curry Up and Wok This Way (authentic Thai cuisine) and SavePoint Sandwich Shop (gourmet sandwiches) joining us in the near future.”
Rice said a large rear room will be divided into three spaces roughly 220 square feet apiece to make the new occupants feel welcome.
H-E-B remodel
H-E-B has announced more details on an upcoming overhaul and expansion of its store at Bosque Boulevard and Wooded Acres Drive, after securing a building permit in October estimating the cost at $14 million.
The work will result in “a completely remodeled exterior design featuring warm and contemporary materials in a bold architectural style,” according to a press release on the project. The store will expand from 90,400 square feet to 108,300 square feet, and the product assortment also will get a boost.
Of course, the bigger version will have fish, meat and produce departments; a bakery and a deli; a beer and wine department; general merchandise to include health, beauty, pet and household supplies; quick-trip Dinner Tonight items; a floral shop; gardening supplies; a “large” pharmacy with two-lane drive-thru; and “drive-up lanes for fast, convenient customer service” with H-E-B Curbside.
The chain has more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico and brings in $31 billion in annual revenue, according to its website.
We in Waco often take H-E-B for granted, it having been the dominant local grocery chain so long. Some grumble about its control of the market, suggesting it needs robust competition to ensure it toes the mark.
But believe me, Texas cities without H-E-B know what they are missing.
A writer for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2019 authored a column suggesting readers digest the possibility H-E-B would build there.
Her first paragraph included this line: “People who frequent H-E-B stores crow loudly and proudly about how the company is a great community partner, how the product selection is top notch, how the store’s tamales could probably cure cancer, and that if H-E-Bs were everywhere there would be no war.”
She went on to say the chain “has such a great reputation among Texans that the love for the store borders on the cult-like.”
My latest fact-checking shows Fort Worth remains H-E-B-deprived.
That same article makes a point local shoppers will find relevant, considering H-E-B years ago bought acreage at North 19th Street and Lake Shore Drive, where crews recently demolished the aging River Bend shopping center. China Spring residents salivate over H-E-B building just a little closer to their backyard.
The Star-Telegram quotes Fort Worth’s economic development director, Robert Sturns, as saying H-E-B has an unusual business model of buying up land where it might plan to build and just sitting on it.
The paper reported H-E-B owns 24 sites of land in North Texas.
30 years of ARC Abatement
Waco-based ARC Abatement is celebrating 30 years of ridding buildings of nasty stuff such as asbestos, mold, lead and other hazardous material.
It has grown to include out-of-state regional offices in Denver; New Orleans; Tampa, Florida; and Grand Junction, Colorado, and has seen employment increase to 285 companywide, including 35 in Waco, spokesperson Liz Anderson said.
ARC ranks eighth among the top 20 asbestos abatement firms in the United States, as compiled by trade magazine Engineering News-Record. ARC reported $40.5 million revenues from asbestos removal in 2019, according to a press release.
Notable projects with a local flavor include removing asbestos from aging duplexes at Texas State Technical College in Waco, which is adding new new student housing in their place, and removing asbestos from Luminant power plants in Fairfield and in Mount Pleasant, according to the press release.
Ron Daniel, founder and CEO of ARC Abatement, said the company in 2020 completed more than 300 COVID-19-related sanitizing projects, most outside Texas, though the work “has not become a significant part of revenue.”
Building permit roundup
The local Associated General Contractors of America newsletter that came out last week includes information about several local projects. It also provides the following proof that though construction slows in the winter, it does not stop:
A building permit valued at $1.2 million has been issued to build La Michoacana restaurant at 2210 W. Waco Drive.
Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries is soliciting bids to remodel the exterior of 2439 LaSalle Ave., a project estimated to cost $250,000.
Waco Center for Youth, 3501 N. 19th St., needs a construction manager-at-risk for site and building renovations valued at more than $4 million.
Bosque River campsite plans
Developers planning a campsite with rental cabins and RV spots along the Bosque River between 19th Street and Lake Shore Drive have submitted plans for the city of Waco to review. About one year ago, in December 2019, the Waco City Council voted to allow the resort, with some conditions.
Some residents spoke against the operation, saying it would disrupt the quiet undeveloped area and neighbors would suffer, while others voiced support. Northgate Waco, under its parent company Northgate Resorts, received a special permit on the condition it prepare a traffic impact analysis and a tree survey. The city also suggested downward-facing lighting to minimize light pollution.
Site plans arrived last week, and staff in various departments are reviewing them, said Bobby Horner, in the city’s inspection services department.
Many of Northgate’s resorts fall under their Jellystone Park franchise, named for the fictional setting in Hanna-Barbera cartoons featuring the Yogi Bear character. There are Jellystone Parks in Waller, Canyon Lake and Kerrville, but officials have not said if Waco’s park will carry the Jellystone brand.