Mike Copeland: Union Hall full; H-E-B remodel; Riverside campsite plans; Building permit roundup

Of course, the bigger version will have fish, meat and produce departments; a bakery and a deli; a beer and wine department; general merchandise to include health, beauty, pet and household supplies; quick-trip Dinner Tonight items; a floral shop; gardening supplies; a “large” pharmacy with two-lane drive-thru; and “drive-up lanes for fast, convenient customer service” with H-E-B Curbside.

The chain has more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico and brings in $31 billion in annual revenue, according to its website.

We in Waco often take H-E-B for granted, it having been the dominant local grocery chain so long. Some grumble about its control of the market, suggesting it needs robust competition to ensure it toes the mark.

But believe me, Texas cities without H-E-B know what they are missing.

A writer for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2019 authored a column suggesting readers digest the possibility H-E-B would build there.

Her first paragraph included this line: “People who frequent H-E-B stores crow loudly and proudly about how the company is a great community partner, how the product selection is top notch, how the store’s tamales could probably cure cancer, and that if H-E-Bs were everywhere there would be no war.”